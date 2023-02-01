Quixy Earns Great Place to Work Certification: A Model for Positive and Fulfilling Work Environment
EINPresswire.com/ -- Quixy, the leading no-code platform company, is thrilled to announce its Great Place to Work certification. This accolade reflects Quixy’s dedication to fostering a positive and inclusive work environment for all employees. An outstanding 87% of Quixy’s workforce has shared that Quixy is a great place to work, which is significantly higher than the average among tech companies.
Great Place to Work, the global expert authority on workplace culture, has conducted research that shows that job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss in a certified great workplace. Moreover, at certified workplaces, employees are 93% more likely to look forward every day to come to work & are twice as likely to be paid fairly & do have a fair chance at promotion.
84.6% of Quixy employees participated in the extensive Great Place to Work Employee Survey that assesses employee perspectives on their workplace and the organization’s unique culture through the Culture Brief & Culture Audit. The survey included questions that evaluate different aspects of the workplace, such as trust in management, pride in the company, teamwork among coworkers, and job satisfaction. The assessment process combined the employee survey results, culture audit, and data analysis to determine the organization’s overall score on the Trust Index.
Quixy’s results include the following highlights:
- 88% of employees rate management as credible (trustworthy, believable) in terms of communication practices, competence, and integrity.
- 86% of employees feel respected by management based on the amount of support, collaboration, and caring they perceive from their actions.
- 87% of employees feel that management practices are fair based on their perceptions of equity, impartiality, and justice.
- 89% of employees feel that their job, their team, or their company gives them a sense of pride.
- 88% of employees feel that their work is enjoyable.
Quixy is committed to providing its employees with a positive and fulfilling work environment and its customers with innovative solutions that drive growth and success.
“The Great Place to Work certification is an incredible achievement and indicative of our work culture, which fosters trust & respect for people, promotes impartiality at work, & fosters a sense of camaraderie among our team members. At Quixy, we strive to create a positive and inclusive culture where all our employees feel valued and supported. We will continue to prioritize the well-being and development of our team members as we work towards achieving our mission.”
GAUTAM NIMMAGADDA, CEO & FOUNDER OF QUIXY.
“Receiving the Great Place to Work certification is a proof of the dedication & hard work of our team and high-trust work environment we have collectively built over the last three years as a team. It also recognizes leadership’s resolve to empowering all associates to thrive in their current positions and throughout their careers. Let’s keep up the great work, and let us cherish this moment as we continue down the path of success.”
VIVEK GOEL, VP MARKETING, QUIXY
“Being a woman in tech, it is encouraging & reassuring to work for a company that values diversity, equality, foster a positive & safe work environment for all. Being awarded the Great Place to Work certification is a tangible expression of our dedication to putting our employees at the forefront, and I am overwhelmingly honored to be a member of this remarkable team. Working at Quixy will not only improve your professional skills, but improve your personal ones as well, Innumerable learning opportunities ensuring optimum growth.”
AVANTHI AMARA, CUSTOMER SUCCESS MANAGER, QUIXY
The Great Place to Work certification comes from employee feedback and an in-depth analysis of the company’s policies, practices, and culture. Quixy scored high in areas such as trust in leadership, feeling valued, and overall employee satisfaction.
What is a Great Place to Work?
Great Place to Work is a global expert authority on workplace culture, providing deep insights and expert guidance to organizations worldwide since 1992. The Institute’s employee survey platform empowers leaders with real-time reporting, feedback & insights they need to make strategic people decisions. They have surveyed over 100 million employees worldwide and use this data to define what makes a great workplace: trust.
In India, Great Place to Work partners with over 1100 organizations across 22 industries annually, helping them to build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ that deliver sustained business results. The Institute’s research shows great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees regardless of their role, gender, tenure, or level.
Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of GPTW, the Great Place to Work community, committed to making India a great place to work for all.
To learn more, visit https://www.greatplacetowork.in/
About Quixy
Quixy’s no-code platform allows businesses of all sizes to easily create, automate, and streamline their processes without coding expertise. This innovative solution has helped businesses across industries save time and money while increasing efficiency and productivity. With Quixy, businesses can focus on what they do best while the platform handles the rest.
