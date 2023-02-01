Free Turn Entertainment snaps up “Hunting Ghislaine '' Executive from Dentsu’s The Story Lab

Free Turn Entertainment, has announced the arrival of Robbie Ashcroft as Managing Partner, formerly International Development Partner at Dentsu’s The Story Lab

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Free Turn Entertainment, has announced the arrival of Robbie Ashcroft as Managing Partner, formerly International Development Partner at Dentsu’s The Story Lab, Robbie will join the leadership team and focus on continuing to grow Free Turn’s original audio slate, drive their entertainment innovation pipeline across emerging platforms, as well forge new partnerships for the company's film and television slate.

Free Turn Entertainment, was set up in 2020 by BAFTA winning director Nick Hamm, his executive producer brother Jon Hamm and ex WPP alumni Gemma Batterby to produce premium film, television and immersive audio for global audiences. Recent credits include last year's hit feature film “Gigi and Nate” starring Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden, Charlie Rowe, Josephine Langford, Zoe Colleti, Hannah Alligood, Jim Belushi and Diane Ladd, the film was released by Roadside in the U.S. in 2022. The company has grown significantly in the last 18 months with a number of new projects coming to the screen or headphone in 2024.

During his time at The Story Lab, Robbie was responsible for establishing and leading a new development and production fund for “original audio projects with multi platform potential” in partnership with Global Media and Entertainment. Under his leadership the initiative greenlit shows like the worldwide hit “Hunting Ghislaine” with John Sweeney.

Robbie also managed the strategic partnership between Dentsu & Yahoo to co-develop and produce innovative mixed reality TV formats with partners on its XR smartstage in Holborn. Interstellar leveraged the deal for their show All Star Dance Off on ITV2 in 2021.

Jon Hamm, CEO of Free Turn “Robbie is a rare breed, he has a strong creative spirit with a deep understanding of the multiplatform entertainment landscape, this gives him a unique perspective on the future of the industry in all its existing and emerging forms. Whether we are making immersive audio dramas, developing new television shows or making movies Free Turn will always strive to create something truly original and Robbie will be a great addition to the team in delivering this.”

Robbie Ashcroft, “Free Turns ability to connect all top international creative talent to their slate of projects across audio, film and television is exceptional. Alongside their ambition to deliver an entertainment company that has IP flowing across all of these mediums it was clear joining them was a no brainer. We have big plans for the future and I cannot wait to get started in bringing them to life!”