Axxel group launches US based M&A subsidiary

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axxel Group announces the launch of its M&A US-based subsidiary Axxel Capital LLC

In order to support their client base, Axxel Group announces the launch of Axxel Capital LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary with offices located in Jacksonville, FL.

With over 1500 Canada-USA cross-border deals announced in 2021 and 900 in H1 2022, the historical growth in closed deals between the two countries shows no signs of slowing down.

Having had immense success in assisting clients with cross-border transactions and identifying growth opportunities that such acquisitions offer, crossing borders becomes inevitable for any growth-minded business.

Eric Haggar, President of Axxel Group said "This is an exciting opportunity for us to expand our footprint into the United States and to help our clients accomplish their dreams on both sides of the border. Personalized service is what we strive for and we believe that, with a local presence, we will be able to achieve this promise to our clients and help them reach their goals."

Jean-Michel Zakhour, Managing Partner at Axxel said “With continued struggles related to supply chain, and the availability of qualified Human Resources, M&A is becoming the number one strategy to penetrate new markets and/or offer a wider range of services and products. We are frequently approached by our clients on both sides of the border to assist them in their divestitures or acquisitions. Having a presence in the U.S.A. to better assist them in their corporate strategies is a natural progression for our team.”



About Axxel Capital LLC www.axxel.capital

We are a boutique firm specializing in SME buy and sell-side M&A. We shape a unique moment in a company’s history by bringing people together to ensure that our client’s most precious assets are seen for all it’s worth. Our approach is unique and our multidisciplinary team stops at nothing to ink the best deal for your organization. Our model is success fee based: we only win when you win.