Desalytics and Science & Solutions S.L. Announce Distribution Agreement
The partnership to provide laboratory solutions, equipment, and consumables to customers in Sub-Saharan Africa, and leverages the strength of both companies
This partnership will allow us to provide our customers with a broader range of products and services while maintaining our commitment to quality and efficiency.”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Science & Solutions S.L. and Desalytics Water Solutions have announced a distribution agreement to provide laboratory solutions, equipment, and consumables to customers in Sub-Saharan Africa. The partnership will leverage Desalytics' established network of subsidiaries across the region and Science & Solutions S.L.'s extended reach with Spanish and global suppliers to offer an unbeatable product portfolio.
— Walid Khoury
Desalytics Water Solutions specializes in water treatment and quality solutions and currently operates in Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, Zambia, Ghana, Nigeria, and Cameroon.
"We are thrilled to be partnering with Science & Solutions S.L. to bring their high-quality laboratory solutions and equipment to our customers in Sub-Saharan Africa," said Walid Khoury, General Manager of Desalytics Water Solutions. "This partnership will allow us to provide a wider range of products and services to our customers while maintaining our commitment to quality and efficiency."
Science & Solutions S.L. is a leading provider of laboratory solutions, equipment, and consumables, with a reputation for quality and efficiency. The partnership with Desalytics Water Solutions will allow the company to expand its reach in Sub-Saharan Africa and offer its products to a broader customer base.
"We are excited to partner with Desalytics Water Solutions to bring our products to the Sub-Saharan Africa market," said Science & Solutions S.L.'s General Manager, Mourad Berri. "Their established network and strong reputation in the region make them the perfect partner to help us expand our reach and offer our customers the best possible service."
Under the agreement, Desalytics will commercialize Science & Solutions S.L.'s products in sub-Saharan Africa, leveraging its in-country legal entities, warehousing, sales, and service teams. Desalytics will also own the local component of the sales process, including delivery and invoicing, in-country clearance expenses, bid bond and performance bond, onsite training, repairs or replacements in the case of warranty issues, after-sale service, and the supply of spare parts and consumables, and proceeding to equipment commissioning by its technicians.
About Desalytics
Desalytics offers a diverse portfolio of water testing and water treatment consumables and services in Sub-Saharan Africa through strategic partnerships and an innovative social impact-investing business model. We help municipal and industrial customers produce reliable water, optimize processes, and maximize returns at a competitive cost through expertise, technologies, and local footprint.
