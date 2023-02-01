Tom Spring to Lead SC Media’s Editorial Efforts
Esteemed editor experienced in cybersecurity steps in to oversee CRA’s flagship information brandNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CyberRisk Alliance (CRA), a fast-growing business intelligence company serving the cybersecurity community, has named Tom Spring Editorial Director.
A highly experienced content executive with extensive knowledge in cybersecurity and IT-related subject matters, Spring will lead SC Media’s growing editorial team and will drive audience growth through thoughtful, engaging, market coverage and content optimization.
“Tom is a seasoned journalist who brings both digital media prowess and deep understanding of the information security market,” said CRA Senior Vice President of Content Strategy Jill Aitoro. “I look forward to his partnership in delivering to our audience of security professionals news analysis and perspective to help them do their jobs effectively.”
Spring brings more than 30 years of experience as an award-winning investigative reporter and newsroom leader. He previously served as Editor-in-Chief at Threatpost and Senior Technical Editor at Computer Reseller News and spent 15 years at IDG, serving as Executive Editor of PCWorld and Macworld.
“Why CyberRisk Alliance? SC Media has quickly grown to be an important voice in tech journalism and CRA a key member of the larger cybersecurity community,” Spring said. “Leadership and citizenship within any industry is vital, but even more so within security. I also celebrate SC Media’s commitment to editorial excellence and am impressed with the spirited people that work here.”
He added, “This next chapter for me is going to be a fun and challenging. But what I am most excited about is its future.“
