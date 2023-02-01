First study of its kind reveals how much time per day Europeans spend using email at work
In an era of distraction, Europeans are spending far less time on email than previously thought.RIGA, LATVIA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A study by the productivity software DeskTime has gathered first-ever data on European employees' email usage habits. According to the study, European workers spend an average of 18.42 minutes per workday using email.
The heaviest email users reside in Malta, with 55.02 minutes of email usage per workday, and are followed by 38.35 minutes a day for Spaniards. Greeks conclude the ranking's top 3 with 36.82 minutes of daily email use at work. The data also reveals that employees from the Benelux countries, Austria, and Switzerland spend the least time using email.
The productivity software DeskTime examined the time spent on email apps and URLs by more than 11,000 DeskTime users from 30 European countries during November 2022. Most DeskTime users are knowledge workers, using computers for the largest part of their working hours. The productivity software collected monthly time spent using email per country and calculated email time per day, per person, according to the number of DeskTime users in each country.
Europe's average of 18.42 minutes of work email time is 33% less than the average daily email time for workers in the USA. According to DeskTime's data collected in November 2022 from 10,000 DeskTime users in the U.S., Americans spend 27.23 minutes of their workday on email. This notable difference points out possible diversity in workplace communication, culture, and email usage habits among employees from the two regions.
Moreover, in 2019, software company Adobe reported that employees in the U.S. spend more than five hours on email daily. 2022's significant decrease in email usage in the U.S. and the relatively small amount of time European workers spend using email could be a result of the remote work-induced implementation of communication tools such as Slack and Microsoft Teams. According to Microsoft, Teams was used by 270 million users in 2022, seeing considerable growth since its launch in 2017, when the tool had 2 million users.
“Due to the global adoption of remote and hybrid work principles, enterprises have implemented various communication tools and apps into their daily routines. Thus, if previously our main communication tool was email, now it's shifted to more efficient tools both for internal and external communication, lowering the time spent managing one's inbox. My team has also successfully implemented several communication apps, and now there are only a few reasons remaining to open my email during the workday.” - Artis Rozentals, CEO at DeskTime
DeskTime is a time tracking and productivity software company with more than 380,000 users worldwide. The company regularly studies productivity and work habits, with its most significant study resulting in the viral 52/17 rule.
