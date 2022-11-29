Less talk, more co-creation: 5G Techritory shifts to a practical focus with 300+ 5G leaders and 20 co-creation events
Europe's largest 5G event takes on new significance with a shift to an emphasis on practical, collaborative work with 300+ VIP in-person attendees.RIGA, LATVIA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In its 5th iteration, the 5G Techritory forum shifts its attention to driving practical action in the European 5G community. In addition to the two-day forum with 120+ speakers, which will be broadcast to more than 2000 registered participants around the world, the event will host over 300 leaders in 5G to participate in 20 co-creation events, expected to result in the signing of three Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs).
Areas of focus for co-creation include 5G over the sea, smart transport corridors, EU semiconductor manufacturing, metacities, green technologies, and more. With many speakers in attendance who are the leading minds in 5G, they will be able to participate in a variety of collaborative projects while they are not speaking. This is a new format for the event, which previously coined the term “phygital” (a hybrid physical-digital event during pandemic years), which makes the most of the mass congregation of 5G experts while simultaneously ensuring the availability and reach of the event through online streaming.
“Less talk, more co-creation is our motto for this year. Every year we've set a new record for amount of speakers, gathering a staggering amount of key 5G decision-makers. And the goal of 5G Techritory has always been to bridge the various silos, to ensure cross-border, cross-level, and cross-sectoral collaboration. This year we're taking this mission to the next level by providing a platform for practical, collaborative action.”
- Neils Kalniņš, Director of 5G Techritory
In addition to the 120+ speakers who will be in attendance, the event will also be attended by key 5G decision-makers related to the various co-creation topics, making up 300 in-person attendees to drive the various activities forward. Non-active participants will join online.
The co-creation program is expected to result in the signing of three MoUs, in the field of smart energy, EU semiconductor manufacturing, and the establishment of a major Metacity project.
“Latvia's well-developed digital infrastructure makes it possible to both test and implement various solutions that make use of 5G technology. One of 5G Techritory's tasks will be to bring together individuals with innovative ideas, scientists, and those responsible for digital infrastructure, to facilitate a wider adoption of 5G. For that reason, three international memorandums are planned to be signed during the forum with a meaningful impact on local and international entrepreneurship.“ - Kaspars Rožkalns, Director of the Latvian Investment and Development Agency
The event will take place in Riga, Latvia, as it has for the past 5 years. Online attendees are able to register and follow along with the event at www.5gtechritory.com.
5G Techritory is organized by the Electronic Communications Office of Latvia, powered by the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia (LIAA) and the European Regional Development Fund. Organized in cooperation with the International Telecommunication Union, and strategic partners Ministry of Environmental Protection and Regional Development of the Republic of Latvia, LMT, The Nordic Council of Ministers and The Nordic Council, and the Digital Accelerator of Latvia.
