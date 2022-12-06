5G Techritory 2022 becomes most action-driven 5G forum with focus on joint MoUs and co-creation events
EINPresswire.com/ -- 5G Techritory 2022 has concluded and will go down in history as the most action-driven 5G event yet, having set the stage for the signing of 3 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), 20 co-creation events, and countless interviews and networking meetings.
Over two days, the event was attended by more than 2200 participants online, with 300 in-person attendees participating as forum speakers and in co-creation events.
During the event, various partners came together to sign three MoUs. The MoU topics included the development of semiconductor capacities in Latvia, the development of hydrogen technologies in Latvia for future decarbonization initiatives, and the establishment of the Riga Metacity initiative as Europe's next major metacity project. These memorandums are intended to strengthen commitment to the further development of deeptech and ICT in Latvia and the region.
“5G Techritory continues its work on developing solutions and initiatives of global impact. This year, three international memorandums were signed during the forum with a meaningful impact on local and international entrepreneurship. We’re happy that 5G Techritory complies with Latvia’s position on innovation as the driving force for tackling pressuring challenges in business and industry, and regional and global connectivity.” – Kaspars Rožkalns, Director of the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia
Co-creation events ranged from showcases such as a showcase by Cisco, a European Digital Innovation Hub (EDIH) roundtable, networking by Horizon Europe, a discussion on connected mobility by 5G Routes, and more, coming to a total of 20 co-creation events over the course of the event.
Since its inception in 2018, 5G Techritory's overarching goal has always been to provide a platform to bridge silos in 5G, for decisionmakers to have a forum for collaboration. The introduction of co-creation events is aligned with this mission, by allowing forum partners to host discussions, roundtables, showcases, and other activities to share with other industry participants.
“We have always said that 5G Techritory stands for cross-border, cross-level, and cross-sectoral collaboration. This year we're seeing the outcome of that more clearly than ever. We believe that the action-based approach with co-creation events is in the true spirit of 5G Techritory and will become an unalienable component of future 5G Techritory forums.” - Neils Kalniņš, Director of 5G Techritory
In addition to the in-person portion attended by 300 participants, there were also over 2200 viewers joining online from around the world. They were able to access two days of event content with keynote speeches and discussions on 5G's hottest topics, including Open RAN, OTT regulation, connected soldiers, 6G, the metaverse, and more.
5G Techritory is organized by the Electronic Communications Office of Latvia, powered by the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia (LIAA) and the European Regional Development Fund. Organized in cooperation with the International Telecommunication Union, and strategic partners Ministry of Environmental Protection and Regional Development of the Republic of Latvia, LMT, The Nordic Council of Ministers and The Nordic Council, and the Digital Accelerator of Latvia.
Julija Vija Giforda
