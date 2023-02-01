New Year, New Location, New Possibilities for The Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce Long Beach Area Chapter

There’s a buzz in the air after the first Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce – Long Beach Area Mixer of the new year held on January 18, 2023.

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chamber truly kicked the year off to a powerful start for Black business growth and expansion in the city of Long Beach, California. Sharifah Hardie , Long Beach Area Chapter President, Business Consultant, Marketing Genius, PR Expert and advocate for Black businesses proudly announced, “We are making things happen here in Long Beach and becoming a beacon of light, as well as an example of what’s possible for the other Chapters!”With over 100 people in attendance at January’s Mixer and over 10 new members joining this month the Long Beach Area Chapter, now in it’s third year, is just getting started. With expansion comes exciting new changes. In partnership with businessman William Paige, the Long Beach Area Chapter Mixer is held at a new location: 729 W. Anaheim Street, Unit C, Long Beach, CA 90813 home of “Old Man Gang.”The venue has a vibe all by itself and the members and guests in attendance brought the standing room only mixer to life! Long Beach mover and shaker and one of the newest members of the Black Chamber of Commerce Sharon Diggs-Jackson commented, “I was glad to be there. I love where it’s being held, I want a space like that.”One highlight of the night was an announcement that the Cultural Inclusion Foundation is honoring Long Beach Area President Sharifah Hardie along with a powerful group of honorees at the “Celebrating Cultural Diversity Women Making a Difference” event on March 3, 2023. This event is being held in honor of International Women’s Month this March. Among the other honorees are L.A. Mayor Karen Bass, Jennifer Siebel-Newsom First Partner to California Governor Newsom, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Icon Jackie Joyner-Kersee and several others. Seats are filling up fast for this historic event. Getting tickets asap is important. Order your tickets now!!In this period of celebration, the timing is perfect for good things to happen. This year marks the 30th Anniversary of the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce . It was founded by President Rich Wallace, in 1993 and boasts a network of over 15 Chapters From the Desert to the Sea. Mr. Wallace created the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce to fulfill his vision for Black entrepreneurs to thrive and 30 years later is enjoying the fruit of his labor. Special 30 year anniversary sponsorship packages are now available. Contact individuals Chapters for more information and details.One of the newest Chapters in the Southern California Black Chamber of Commece, just a baby at only three years old, the Long Beach Chapter is also expanding in every direction. There are new programs, partnerships, business and economic development options on the horizon through collaborations with companies like Farmers and Merchants Bank , the Downtown Long Beach Alliance and Long Beach Unified Bar and Lounge.Sharifah Hardie, “I am very excited to announce that the Long Beach Chapter of the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce has several new partnerships and new opportunities for our members this year including the 2023 Small Business Financial Empowerment Program offered by Farmers and Merchants Bank.”What will you learn?This Lunch & Learn webinar series is designed to address a number of business banking needs, including issues that created barriers for small business access to PPP funding.Individuals who participate in all seven (7) webinar sessions will receive a certificate of completion from F&M Bank. More information and to register for this webinar series visit: https://www.fmb.com/news-and-community/webinars By partnering with the Downtown Long Beach Alliance the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce is now a part of the quintessential “Welcome Wagon” in Downtown Long Beach.Downtown Long Beach has character rooted in history, while continuously expanding and challenging itself. Always remembering where it came from, and always open to positive change and growth, Downtown Long Beach has emerged as a destination offering something for everyone.Long Beach Area President, Sharifah Hardie and interested members will now be a part of welcoming new Black owned businesses to Downtown Long Beach. Learn more about DLBA: https://DowntownLongBeach.org Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce Member and Fortune Hunter Mr. Chuckie Miller owner of Long Beach Unified Bar and Lounge 2222 East Anaheim, Long Beach, CA partnered with the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce to host a “First Friday” networking event. This event happens every First Friday of the month and is an opportunity for Chamber members and the public to network with like-minded business individuals in a relaxed, drama-free environment.Black Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dana Nickerson of Dana Nickerson Speaks was in attendance along with members Sean Ajayi of Farmers Insurance, Marie Lemelle of Platinum Star PR, Michael Oke of Belmont Pictures, and many more.The Long Beach Chapter of the Southern California Chamber of Commerce is committed to the growth, expansion of Black business in Long Beach. Members and guests can look forward to new speakers and presenters at February’s Mixer such as Presenter Vera Scott the Influencer, Holistic Living Educator & Life Strategist Who Helps Individuals Take Back Their Health and Ranza Marshall who spent 32 years behind bars for participating in an armed robbery that left a store owner shot, but she was not the one who pulled the trigger.The Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce – Long Beach Area Mixer is a business, networking opportunity that has to be shared. Register early at: https://www.BlackChamberofCommerce.com/Long-Beach Prizes are being raffled off to individuals who bring a friend!The Long Beach Area Chapter Mixer is held every third Wednesday of the month at 6:30 PMThe Mixer is FREE for Members. $10.00 for Non-Members. The Long Beach Chamber covers Long Beach, Carson, Torrance, Cerritos, Lakewood, Lynwood, Bellflower, Gardena, Wilmington, San Pedro, Gardena and Norwalk.Become a Member today at: https://BlackChamberofCommerce.org