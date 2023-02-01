‘Plant it for the planet’ – Juniper Level Botanic Garden announces 2023 Open Garden weekends
Juniper Level Botanic Garden Winter Open Garden 2022 – Raleigh, North Carolina – Courtesy Robert B Butler
Adjacent to Juniper Level Botanic Garden, Historic Panther Branch Rosenwald School will open for public tours during the Winter Open Garden weekends
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA , February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Juniper Level Botanic Garden, a gift to North Carolina State University, announced eight Open Garden weekends during 2023 for self-guided tours, talks with experts, enjoyment of seasonal blooms, and plant purchases.
“Two weekends are scheduled each season,” said founder and proprietor Tony Avent. “Our Winter Open Garden is scheduled February 24 thru 26 and March 3 thru 5.”
“There are so many incredible plants in the garden in the winter, for form, for texture, and in bloom. Wonderful plants from broadleaf evergreens to conifers to evergreen perennials. A garden does not have to be a flat pallet of mulch in the wintertime. This is what your landscape can look like.’
With a collection exceeding 27,000 types of plants, the mission of Juniper Level Botanic Garden is to collect, preserve, and share plants with the world. To date, the Garden has shipped more than 3 million plants to all 50 states and 41 nations.
“Plant it for the planet,” Avent advocates. “Almost 40 percent of global plant diversity is threatened with extinction.”
Adjacent to Juniper Level Botanic Garden in southern Wake County, Panther Branch Rosenwald School will open for public tours during the Winter Open Garden weekends. The Colonial-style school, constructed in 1926, is on the National Register of Historic Places and is a Wake County Historic Landmark.
Panther Branch Rosenwald School was restored by Juniper Level Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Jeffrey B. Robinson. The school was one of over 5,000 built in the southern United States to improve education opportunities for African American children.
The Rosenwald Project was a massive initiative by Julius Rosenwald, Chairman of Sears, Roebuck and Company, and Booker T. Washington, the first leader of Tuskegee Institute.
“We are fortunate to have Panther Branch Rosenwald School within walking distance of the Garden,” said Avent. “We are thrilled to work with Pastor Robinson and his team to enhance the landscaping of this newly restored, nationally significant landmark.
Juniper Level Botanic Garden is a not-for-profit, 28-acre educational, research, and display garden. Established in 1986, the Garden is an institutional member of the American Public Gardens Association.
“Juniper Level Botanic Garden will open full-time as a public garden when our endowment at North Carolina State University is fully funded,” added Avent. Fundraising efforts operate under the auspices of The Endowment Fund of NC State University, a 501(c)3 non-profit. Donors receive an official receipt for contributions to the fund.
2023 Open Garden dates:
Winter 2023
Fri. 2/24: 8 AM - 5 PM
Sat. 2/25: 8 AM - 5 PM
Sun. 2/26: 1 PM - 5 PM
Fri. 3/3: 8 AM - 5 PM
Sat. 3/4: 8 AM - 5 PM
Sun. 3/5: 1 PM - 5 PM
Spring 2023
Fri. 4/28: 8 AM - 5 PM
Sat. 4/29: 8 AM - 5 PM
Sun. 4/30: 1 PM - 5 PM
Fri. 5/5: 8 AM - 5 PM
Sat. 5/6: 8 AM - 5 PM
Sun. 5/7: 1 PM - 5 PM
Summer 2023
Fri. 7/14: 8 AM - 5 PM
Sat. 7/15: 8 AM - 5 PM
Sun. 7/16: 1 PM - 5 PM
Fri. 7/21: 8 AM - 5 PM
Sat. 7/22: 8 AM - 5 PM
Sun. 7/23: 1 PM - 5 PM
Fall 2023
Fri. 9/15: 8 AM - 5 PM
Sat. 9/16: 8 AM - 5 PM
Sun. 9/17: 1 PM - 5 PM
Fri. 9/22: 8 AM - 5 PM
Sat. 9/23: 8 AM - 5 PM
Sun. 9/24: 1 PM - 5 PM
