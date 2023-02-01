McKinley Marketing Partners Welcomes Sarah Halvorsen as Director of Account Management
Sarah Halvorsen joins recruiting leader McKinley Marketing Partners
Halvorsen to help lead sales efforts as company continues its growth
Sarah's reputation as both a thought and sales leader in marketing and recruitment makes her an ideal fit for our team.”ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McKinley Marketing Partners, the recruiting leader in the marketing professionals and creative services space, announces the addition of Sarah Halvorsen as the Director of Account Management. Halvorsen joins McKinley after nearly 10 years at Stanley Black & Decker, where she served as Director of the Sales and Marketing Development Program, leading national recruiting efforts. With her extensive experience and knowledge in both sales and marketing, Halvorsen is poised to help champion McKinley’s growth initiatives.
— Michelle J. Boggs, Co-Founder and CEO
“We are thrilled to have Sarah join McKinley Marketing Partners,” said Michelle Boggs, CEO and Co-Founder of McKinley. “Her reputation as both a thought and sales leader in marketing and recruitment makes her an ideal fit for our team. We are excited to work with her to help usher McKinley into the next phase of its growth.”
Ms. Halvorsen graduated from Shippensburg University with a degree in Mass Communications. After beginning her career as a Brand, Channel and Territory Manager for Black & Decker, she spent several years with Kids II and Zwilling JA Henckels before returning to Stanley Black & Decker. She quickly rose through the ranks as a Product and Sales Training Manager and finally as a Director, responsible for the sales and marketing development program, including national recruiting and the development and execution of the overall strategic plan and activities for the program.
“I am honored to join the McKinley team and help drive the company’s expansion efforts,” Halvorsen said. “McKinley is a recognized leader in the recruiting and staffing industry for marketing, communications, and creative services, and I look forward to exploring new avenues to expand our reach so we can provide the service and expertise our clients have come to expect.”
Halvorsen reports to Susie Aubuchon, McKinley’s Senior Vice President of Client Services, and will be based out of the corporate headquarters in Alexandria, VA.
About McKinley Marketing Partners
For over 27 years, McKinley Marketing Partners has provided marketing, communications, and creative talent solutions to commercial and nonprofit organizations across various industries. We deliver marketing-focused and skilled professionals through a variety of options, including contract, direct hire, and project-based work. McKinley is a proud WBENC-certified, 100% women owned business.
Learn more about McKinley Marketing Partners by visiting our website at www.mckinleymarketingpartners.com or connecting with us on social media via LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.
Kate Kaminski
McKinley Marketing Partners
+1 703-836-4445
kate@mckinleyinc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn