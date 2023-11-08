McKinley Marketing Partners Strengthens Business Development with Two Key Additions
Aleya Haney and Matt Lee Join the Team to Drive Growth and Sales SuccessALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McKinley Marketing Partners (McKinley), the leading staffing and recruiting firm specializing in marketing, creative, and communications talent, proudly introduces two distinguished professionals who have recently joined its ranks. Aleya Haney and Matt Lee have assumed roles as Managers of Business Development, further solidifying the company's dedication to providing exceptional talent and unparalleled services to its valued clients.
"We are thrilled to welcome our two new sales team members," stated Michelle Boggs, CEO and Co-Founder of McKinley. "Aleya and Matt bring valuable expertise to our team and will undoubtedly be instrumental in propelling our ongoing growth and success. With their contributions, I have great confidence in our ability to surpass current milestones and attain even more remarkable results in the months ahead."
Both Aleya and Matt are seasoned professionals with a background in the staffing industry and a wealth of experience in business development, recruiting, and customer retention. Their collective insights and consistent track record of surpassing sales targets position them to help transform the way McKinley caters to our client's business needs. Together, they are committed to delivering tailored solutions that pinpoint and secure top-tier talent for our clients' marketing teams.
Sarah Halvorsen, Director of Account Management for McKinley, expressed her enthusiasm for the new additions to her team, stating, " With Aleya and Matt on board, McKinley is primed to continue its tradition of excellence in providing tailored marketing and creative staffing solutions for our clients."
Aleya and Matt will be based out of the corporate headquarters in Alexandria, VA.
About McKinley Marketing Partners
For over 28 years, McKinley Marketing Partners has provided marketing, communications, and creative talent solutions to commercial, government, and nonprofit organizations across various industries. We deliver marketing-focused professionals through a variety of options, including contract, direct hire, and project-based work.
