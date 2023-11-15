McKinley Marketing Partners Expands Leadership Team Adding Michelle Schmerling as Director of Recruiting
Veteran Recruiting Expert Bolsters Company Talent Acquisition EffortsALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McKinley Marketing Partners (McKinley), a premier recruiting and staffing firm specializing in marketing, communications, and creative services talent, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michelle Schmerling as its new Director of Recruiting. Michelle brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in recruiting outstanding talent, making her a valuable addition to the McKinley team.
Michelle joined the company after her tenure at Dentsu International, where she specialized in recruiting for growth and strategy roles. Before this, she dedicated over five years of her professional journey at Sparks Group, honing her expertise in recruiting for Marketing and Creative positions. Michelle's industry knowledge, complemented by her ability to identify and establish connections with elite talent, positions her perfectly to spearhead and elevate McKinley's recruiting endeavors.
Michelle Boggs, CEO and Co-Founder of McKinley Marketing Partners, expressed her enthusiasm for Schmerling's appointment, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Michelle as our Director of Recruiting. Her extensive experience in recruiting for marketing and creative roles aligns seamlessly with our core purpose of positively impacting lives and connecting our clients with exceptional talent. Michelle's dedication to excellence and her proven track record will undoubtedly elevate our recruiting capabilities."
In her new role, Michelle will lead McKinley’s efforts to source, assess, and place top talent across marketing, communications, and creative disciplines. Her strategic insights and commitment to providing clients with the best-fit candidates will play a pivotal role in furthering the company's reputation for excellence in the industry.
"Michelle’s appointment as our new Director of Recruiting signifies a significant milestone for our organization,” said Martin Hendershot, Chief Operating Officer. “With her wealth of experience and industry expertise, we are confident that she will lead McKinley to new heights in our recruiting efforts. Her leadership will ensure that we continue to attract top-tier talent, strengthen our position as a leading recruiting and staffing firm, and reinforce our commitment to delivering the best talent solutions to clients across various sectors.”
Michelle will be based out of the corporate headquarters in Alexandria, VA.
