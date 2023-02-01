KLDiscovery Announces Educational Partnership with eDiscovery Today
KLDiscovery and eDiscovery Today to work together to educate legal professionals in leveraging technology and expertise to address legal technology challenges.
We are excited to partner with eDiscovery Today & Doug Austin. Our partnership ensures both KLDiscovery & eDiscovery Today are well positioned to educate & inform while we meet today's business needs.”HOUSTON, TX, USA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KLDiscovery, a leading global provider of data management, information governance, eDiscovery, and advisory services solutions, is pleased to announce an educational partnership with Doug Austin’s eDiscovery Today blog, the only daily blog for electronic discovery, information governance, cybersecurity and data privacy trends, best practices and case law.
— Jeff Lamboy, Vice President of Global Marketing at KLDiscovery
The partnership enables KLDiscovery and eDiscovery Today to work together to educate legal professionals on how to leverage technology and expertise to address their eDiscovery, information governance, cybersecurity, compliance and other legal technology challenges today and in the future.
“We are excited to partner with eDiscovery Today and Doug Austin to further educate the community on evolving legal technology,” said Jeff Lamboy, Vice President of Global Marketing at KLDiscovery. “As the demands on legal professionals grow, so does their need for information, automation, and meaningful solutions. Our partnership ensures both KLDiscovery and eDiscovery Today are well positioned to educate and inform while we meet those business needs.”
“KLDiscovery’s comprehensive eDiscovery and legal technology solutions like Nebula® and Client Portal backed by their team of experienced legal technology advisors and consultants makes them uniquely qualified to address the technology needs of legal professionals today and tomorrow” said Doug Austin, Editor of eDiscovery Today. “I’m excited to work with the KLDiscovery team to educate the legal community on how to leverage technology and expertise to conduct eDiscovery and Information Governance more efficiently and effectively!”
About eDiscovery Today
Authored and edited by industry expert Doug Austin, eDiscovery Today is the only daily go-to resource for eDiscovery and eDisclosure professionals seeking to keep up with trends, best practices and case law in electronic discovery, information governance, cybersecurity and data privacy. Doug has over 30 years of experience as an industry thought leader providing eDiscovery best practices, legal technology consulting, software product management and technical project management services for numerous commercial and government clients.
In addition, Doug has provided fresh educational content through his blogging to the legal technology community every business day for twelve years containing case abstracts, conference reviews, industry happenings, leadership interviews and more.
About KLDiscovery
KLDiscovery provides technology-enabled services and software to help law firms, corporations, and government agencies solve complex data challenges. With 25 locations across 16 countries, KLDiscovery is a global leader in delivering best-in-class data management, information governance, and eDiscovery solutions to support the litigation, regulatory compliance, and internal investigation needs of clients. Serving organizations for over 30 years, KLDiscovery offers data collection and forensic investigation, early case assessment, data processing, application software and data hosting for web-based document reviews, and managed document review services. In addition, through its global Ontrack data management business, KLDiscovery delivers world-class data recovery, disaster recovery, email extraction and restoration, data destruction, and tape management. KLDiscovery has been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in North America by both Inc. Magazine (Inc. 5000) and Deloitte (Deloitte's Technology Fast 500), and CEO Chris Weiler was a 2014 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year™. Additionally, KLDiscovery is a Relativity Certified Partner and maintains ISO/IEC 27001 Certified data centers around the world. Visit www.kldiscovery.com/ to learn more.
