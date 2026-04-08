Exterro & eDiscovery Today Announce Educational Partnership to Advance eDiscovery & Data Risk Management Best Practices

Brings together Exterro’s expertise in unified data risk management technology with eDiscovery Today’s trusted industry voice to provide education & insights.

Partnering with eDiscovery Today allows us to expand how we deliver meaningful, practical education to the market.” — Mike Hamilton, VP of Corporate Marketing at Exterro

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exterro , a leading provider of data risk management software solutions for eDiscovery, digital forensics, and data privacy, security, and governance professionals, today announced a new educational partnership with eDiscovery Today , the only daily blog dedicated to electronic discovery, information governance, cybersecurity, data privacy, and artificial intelligence trends, best practices, and case law.This collaboration brings together Exterro’s expertise in unified data risk management technology with eDiscovery Today’s trusted industry voice to provide education and insights for professionals navigating the evolving eDiscovery landscape and its growing connections to privacy, security, governance, and AI.“Partnering with eDiscovery Today allows us to expand how we deliver meaningful, practical education to the market,” said Mike Hamilton, VP of Corporate Marketing at Exterro. “As organizations face growing complexity driven by data growth, regulatory pressure, cybersecurity threats, and the rapid adoption of AI, the role of eDiscovery continues to expand, making it essential to provide guidance that reflects how these challenges come together in practice.”As organizations manage larger volumes of data across legal, compliance, and security functions, eDiscovery is playing an increasingly central role in how they identify, understand, and respond to risk.“You can’t effectively address eDiscovery today without also considering data privacy, cybersecurity, information governance, digital forensics, and AI,” said Doug Austin, Editor of eDiscovery Today. “By working together with Exterro, we have an opportunity to provide professionals with practical insights and guidance that reflect how these disciplines intersect in real-world environments.”Through this partnership, Exterro and eDiscovery Today will collaborate on educational initiatives designed to help organizations:● Better understand and manage data across the eDiscovery lifecycle● Align legal, compliance, and security functions● Apply best practices across interconnected disciplines● Leverage technology and AI responsibly and effectivelyAbout eDiscovery TodayAuthored and edited by industry expert Doug Austin, eDiscovery Today is the only daily go-to resource for eDiscovery and eDisclosure professionals seeking to keep up with trends, best practices and case law in electronic discovery, information governance, cybersecurity, data privacy and artificial intelligence. Doug has over 30 years of experience as an industry thought leader providing eDiscovery best practices, legal technology consulting, software product management and technical project management services for numerous commercial and government clients.In addition, Doug has provided fresh educational content through his blogging to the legal technology community every business day for more than fifteen years containing case abstracts, conference reviews, industry happenings, leadership interviews and more.About ExterroExterro empowers organizations to manage data risks with a complete platform for e-discovery, data privacy, cybersecurity and governance, and digital forensics. Unlike any other software provider, Exterro makes it easy for organizations to understand their data and take swift action. Exterro's AI-driven solutions provide accurate, actionable insights, enabling businesses to ensure compliance, reduce risks, and streamline operations while lowering costs. With Exterro, organizations gain the clarity and confidence needed to address their most critical data challenges. For more information, visit www.exterro.com

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