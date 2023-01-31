Prospects for Turkmen-Russian inter-parliamentary cooperation discussed

31/01/2023

On January 30, 2023, a meeting was held in Ashgabat between the Chairman of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan G. Mammedova and the Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation V. Volodin, which was held in an expanded format, with the participation of members of the delegations of the two countries.

The subject of an interested discussion was the prospects for further bilateral inter-parliamentary cooperation, contacts within the framework of relevant committees, and the expansion of a fruitful exchange of experience in the law-making sphere.

The Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation was acquainted with the decisions taken at the joint meeting of the Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan held on January 21 this year with the participation of members of the public on the establishment of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan and the transition of the national Parliament to a unicameral system.

As the Chairman of the Mejlis noted, the Hero-Arkadag Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, who was recognized as the National Leader of the Turkmen people at the legislative level, was appointed Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty, in connection with which the relevant regulatory documents were adopted.

The term of office of the deputies of the Mejlis of the sixth convocation ends in March of this year. Taking the opportunity, the head of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan invited Russian parliamentarians to take part in the forthcoming parliamentary elections in our country as international observers. In response, the speaker of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation confirmed that the State Duma would send its representatives to Turkmenistan.

Then the Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation addressed the deputies of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan.

Thanking for the opportunity to speak to the Turkmen colleagues, Viacheslav Volodin confirmed the commitment of the Russian side to the traditionally friendly, good-neighborly dialogue with Turkmenistan, which is of a strategic nature.

In his speech, the speaker of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation noted the importance, within the framework of the parliamentary dimension, to promote the strengthening of interstate trade-economic, humanitarian-cultural ties, and increase the effectiveness of joint projects. The importance of partnerships at various multilateral platforms was also noted.

In conclusion, the Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation emphasized that the path of peace, friendship and cooperation is a reliable basis for the development of relations between Russia and Turkmenistan. And the task of parliamentarians is to find new opportunities through inter-parliamentary dialogue for the rapprochement of our countries, their development, the growth of well-being and the improvement of the quality of life of citizens.

On behalf of the deputies of the Mejlis, the Head of the National Parliament G. Mammedova expressed gratitude to the guest for a meaningful speech, wishing the speaker of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation and Russian colleagues further success in their responsible activities.

Also today, as part of the program of the visit, the Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin visited the “Halk hakydasy” Memorial Complex, which immortalized the memory of national heroes - the defenders of the Fatherland and the victims of the devastating Ashgabat earthquake of 1948, where he laid flowers at the “Baky Şöhrat” monument.