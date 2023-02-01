Vista at Councill Square Construction to Commence
A joint venture between T2 Capital Management and Rockefeller Group advances a 332-unit multifamily project in Downtown Huntsville to the next phase.
T2 Capital Management and Rockefeller Group share a commitment to excellence and ingenuity which will be evident in the construction of Vista at Councill Square.”HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- T2 Capital Management and Rockefeller Group announced the firms have entered into a joint venture agreement and simultaneously closed on a loan with Wintrust Bank to start construction of the project Vista at Councill Square. The project is set on a 3-acre parcel at 521 Davis Circle SW in Downtown Huntsville, Ala.
— Jeff Brown, co-founder and CEO of T2 Capital Management
T2 purchased the site in April 2022 and has been working with the city of Huntsville on zoning, entitlements, and permitting in anticipation of the ground-up construction of the 6-story, 332-unit, class ‘A’ multifamily building.
Jeff Brown, Founder and CEO of T2, said, “T2 Capital Management and Rockefeller Group share a commitment to excellence and ingenuity which will be evident in the construction of Vista at Councill Square. It is our desire to invest in the growing Huntsville community in a way that exemplifies its strengths.”
“This joint venture with T2 Capital Management marks Rockefeller Group’s first investment in the Huntsville area,” said John Petricola, Senior Managing Director and head of development for Rockefeller Group in the Southeast. “The advancements made in the community over recent years and the commitment to growth and progress we’ve seen at the individual, corporate, and civic level in Huntsville, really underpins our decision to invest in the further development of its Downtown core.”
Vista at Councill Square will utilize 3 acres of a larger 6.1-acre contiguous site and is phase 1 among a proposed multi-phased development. Completion of the $98 million Vista project is expected in 2025.
T2 is a growing private equity real estate firm that is headquartered in Wheaton, Illinois with offices in Charleston, South Carolina and coming soon to Nashville, Tennessee. Since its inception in 2011, T2 has deployed a total of $1.25+ billion and currently manages $500+ million. The firm is actively pursuing multiple development and investment opportunities in the student housing and multi-family space. Visit T2investments.com.
Rockefeller Group develops, owns and operates extraordinary properties across the United States. For nearly a century, the company has delivered exceptional experiences and value creation through dedication to quality in the built environment. The company’s portfolio spans the development of multifamily, industrial, office and mixed-use projects across six geographic regions as well as significant ownership interest in and management of approximately six million square feet of world-class office space in Manhattan. Visit RockefellerGroup.com.
