URBAN PRESS WINERY & RESTAURANT TO HOST VALENTINE’S DAY DINNER

Open Seating from 5:30 pm to 10:30 pm

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Urban Press Winery & Restaurant is hosting a Valentine’s Dinner and Experience on Tuesday, February 14.

The doors open at 5:30 pm to 10:00 pm with open seating in the dining room, piazza, and the patio.

Join us for a 4-Course dinner in our romantic downtown Burbank Winery & Restaurant. Whether it's a quiet romantic dinner for two or an exciting Arabian Nights dinner-show on our outdoor Piazza, we've got you covered for an unforgettable Valentine's Day experience.

OPTION 1: Romantic Dinner for two

Treat your Valentine to a romantic evening in the Urban Press Winery dining room. Candlelight, crystals, and the gorgeous sounds of a harpist set the scene for a special evening for you and yours.

OR

OPTION 2: Arabian Nights Dinner & Show

Under the piazza and the patio, immerse yourself and your Valentine in an Arabian Nights-themed evening under the stars. There will be belly dancer performances at 7:30 pm and 8:30 pm. Our outdoor space is heated and covered for your comfort.

Chef Emidio Tidu has curated a delicious 4-course dinner which includes:

• Wild Mushrooms Tortino with chess fondue and fresh black truffle

• Homemade Linguine with fresh lobster and aa lobster bisque sauce and fresh tomatoes

• Choice of Braised Short Rib with Urban Press Cabernet, simmered for 12 hours and served with potato puree OR a Grilled Swordfish served with a

Mediterranean sauce and roasted vegetables

• Cream Caramel with berries and fresh whipped cream

Reservations can be made at www.urbanpresswinery.com. Seating is limited and is $125 per person plus gratuity. Urban Press is located at 316 North San Fernando Boulevard in Burbank. Free parking is available on Pine directly behind Urban Press Winery & Restaurant. For the complete menu, please visit https://www.urbanpresswinery.com.

About URBAN PRESS WINERY & RESTAURANT

Urban Press Winery & Restaurant has the distinction of being the only Los Angeles-area winery and fine dining establishment that crafts its own wine. Owner Giovanni D’Andrea has been creating his own wine since the early 90’s. Urban Press with its superior California wines (single varietals and unique blends) as well as gourmet food and live entertainment, is the perfect venue for any event, be it a romantic date night, girls’ night out, corporate party, wedding, or unique special gathering. The unassuming entrance leads past an expansive wine library and a cozy barrel room to the main serving room, with bold brick walls reaching to the soaring high ceilings. A grand crystal chandelier provides the ambiance as guests continue to the custom iron, crystal-lined staircase leading to the mezzanine dining area, which overlooks the main floor and tasting room. Just a few more steps and a pergola-covered patio and a garden piazza, provides outdoor seating. The world-renowned, award-winning (16-point Gault Millau recipient) Roman Chef Emidio Tidu brings his signature dishes which are steeped in his Italian traditions. His cuisine is fused with a French influence, including lamb shank, chateaubriand, and an original recipe for homemade, Michelin star-worthy, Sicilian cannoli. Urban Press Winery & Restaurant has become one of the few places in Burbank to enjoy a variety of live music Wednesday through Sunday. The WINEdown Wednesday Jazz night and Sunday Jazz Brunch have become the-place-to-be-seen for jazz lovers. D’Andrea blends tradition, deep technical knowledge, and new ideas to bring the wine list and menu selections to life.

