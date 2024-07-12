Urban Press Winery & Restaurant: The Ultimate Summer Concert Series & Experience

The Urban Press Stage Our Beautiful Patio Oasis

An exceptional lineup of world-class musicians, gourmet cuisine, and our award-winning wines. Join us every Sunday evening on our stunning outdoor patio.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An Exclusive Musical Experience Every Sunday Evening at Urban Press

Elevate the summer with an unparalleled experience at Urban Press Winery & Restaurant. Our Summer Concert Series is the pinnacle of sophistication and entertainment, featuring an exceptional lineup of world-class musicians, gourmet cuisine, and our award-winning wines. Join us every Sunday evening on our stunning outdoor patio for a night of elegance and enjoyment.

Event Details:

What: Urban Press Winery & Restaurant Summer Concert Series

When: Every Sunday evening

Where: 316 N San Fernando Blvd, Burbank, CA

Admission: Tickets available on our website (Prices vary per show)

Artist Lineup:

July 14, 6-9 PM: Doña Oxford – Experience the high-energy blues of this piano virtuoso, she’s the Goddess of Soul, Funk, & The Boogie Woogie.

July 21, 5-8 PM: The HomeMade Cookies & Maxayn Lewis + some very special guests - Get ready to be served their unique flavor of jazz, funk & fusion, laced with soul.

July 28, 6-9 PM: Alligator Beach – Enjoy the infectious NOLA grooves of this funky band.

August 4: We're cooking up something special for this date. Stay tuned for more details.

August 16, 7-9:30 PM - Luton Fyah & Droop Lion - Ready for some Reggae? Lutan Fyah, is a Jamaican musician, singer, and member of the Rastafari movement Bobo Shanti.

August 18 5-9 PM (two seatings): Vonda Shepard - Experience the soulful melodies and powerful vocals of this acclaimed singer-songwriter, known for her iconic performances on 'Ally McBeal'.

August 25, 6-8 PM: Jonathan Karrant – Delight in the smooth jazz vocals of this renowned crooner.

September 1, 5-9 PM (two seatings): Albert Lee – Revel in the legendary guitar skills of this 2x Grammy Award winner, an absolute iconic musician known for his fingerpicking and hybrid styles.

Why You Can't Miss This:

Exclusive Access: Limited reservations ensure an intimate and personal experience.

Premium Offerings: Indulge in our finest wines and chef’s gourmet creations, perfectly paired with each performance.

Ambiance: Enjoy the serene and elegant setting of our outdoor patio, designed for an unparalleled evening.

Community: Connect with a select group of guests who appreciate the finer things in life and support the local arts scene.

Picture oneself in the warm evening glow, a glass of premium wine in hand, as Doña Oxford's electrifying blues fill the air, or as you groove to the infectious rhythms of Albert Lee and Alligator Beach. Each evening is meticulously crafted to surprise and delight, offering you a unique and refined experience every Sunday.

Seats are limited, and reservations are a must for this exclusive series. Ensure a place at the most anticipated event of the summer by reserving early. Explore our extensive wine selection, savor our chef’s latest gourmet creations, and prepare for an evening of pure elegance and entertainment.

Secure A Spot:

Visit our website for tickets: https://www.urbanpresswinery.com (Prices vary per show)

Contact us: (818) 561-4858

About Urban Press Winery & Restaurant:

Urban Press Winery & Restaurant is Burbank's premier destination for fine dining and exceptional wines. We pride ourselves on offering an exclusive experience, with a menu of exquisite dishes crafted from the finest ingredients and a selection of premium wines that are second to none. Our dedication to sustainability, quality, and community is at the heart of everything we do.