URBAN PRESS WINERY & RESTAURANT to HOST BOTTOMLESS ROSÉ EVERY SATURDAY and SUNDAY

Rosé All Day

Spend the weekend from 11am-3pm sipping on Bottomless Rosé for 90min.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bottomless Rosè all day every Saturday and Sunday during Brunch/Lunch hours (11am-3pm). $25 for bottomless Rosè for 90 minutes. Make your selection from the award-winning, small production Rosès offered by the glass.

The Rosé Menu:

2018 Fille de Joie (Pinot Noir)- Grapefruit & Passion Fruit. CRISP finish!

2019 Fille de Joie (Syrah)- JUICY Sugar Dusted Red Strawberries, and Yellow Peaches.

Seating is limited. Urban Press Winery & Restaurant is located at 316 North San Fernando Boulevard in Burbank. Free parking is available with entrance on Palm Avenue directly behind Urban Press Winery & Restaurant. Handicap access is available through our back entrance via the alleyway between Magnolia Blvd. and Palm Ave., to the covered Patio, Piazza, and 2nd floor Mezzanine. For the complete menu, please visit https://www.urbanpresswinery.com.

Make reservations at https://www.urbanpresswinery.com/

(Regular Wine + Brunch Menu will be available).