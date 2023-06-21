URBAN PRESS WINERY & RESTAURANT to HOST LA WINEMAKERS MIXER EVENT SATURDAY JULY 8th
Taste your way through 11 different local, boutique wineries all under one roof while grazing on a handcrafted charcuterie board.
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Taste your way through and meet the winemakers from 11 different local small production wineries all under one roof on Saturday, July 8th from (2pm-4pm) & (4pm-6pm).
We will be offering two different time blocks for this ticketed event.
(2PM-4PM) OR (4PM-6PM).
Tickets available through Eventbrite.
WHAT TO EXPECT:
Wine tastings from all wineries PLUS special pricing on Bottles ToGo!
Special pricing on small charcuterie board curated by Urban Press Winery & Restaurant
Vendors:
Urban Press Winery
Byron Blatty Wines
Cavaletti Vineyard
Fuil Wines
Sequence Wines
Adorato Wines
Friendly Noise
Le Grand Courtage
Civilization Wine Company
Stephen Hemmert Wines
Little Red Head Wines
Heather Clifford
Urban Press Winery & Restaurant
