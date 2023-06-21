URBAN PRESS WINERY & RESTAURANT to HOST LA WINEMAKERS MIXER EVENT SATURDAY JULY 8th

LA Winemakers Mixer

Taste your way through 11 different local, boutique wineries all under one roof while grazing on a handcrafted charcuterie board.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Taste your way through and meet the winemakers from 11 different local small production wineries all under one roof on Saturday, July 8th from (2pm-4pm) & (4pm-6pm).

We will be offering two different time blocks for this ticketed event.
(2PM-4PM) OR (4PM-6PM).

Tickets available through Eventbrite.

WHAT TO EXPECT:
Wine tastings from all wineries PLUS special pricing on Bottles ToGo!
Special pricing on small charcuterie board curated by Urban Press Winery & Restaurant

Vendors:
Urban Press Winery
Byron Blatty Wines
Cavaletti Vineyard
Fuil Wines
Sequence Wines
Adorato Wines
Friendly Noise
Le Grand Courtage
Civilization Wine Company
Stephen Hemmert Wines
Little Red Head Wines

Heather Clifford
Urban Press Winery & Restaurant
+1 6617897282
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

About

About URBAN PRESS WINERY & RESTAURANT Urban Press Winery & Restaurant has the distinction of being the only Los Angeles-area winery and fine dining establishment that crafts its own wine. Owner Giovanni D’Andrea has been creating his own wine since the early 90’s. Urban Press with its superior California wines (single varietals and unique blends) as well as gourmet food and live entertainment, is the perfect venue for any event, be it a romantic date night, girls’ night out, corporate party, wedding, or unique special gathering. The unassuming entrance leads past an expansive wine library and a cozy barrel room to the main serving room, with bold brick walls reaching to the soaring high ceilings. A grand crystal chandelier provides the ambiance as guests continue to the custom iron, crystal-lined staircase leading to the mezzanine dining area, which overlooks the main floor and tasting room. Just a few more steps and a pergola-covered patio and a garden piazza, provides outdoor seating. The world-renowned, award-winning (16-point Gault Millau recipient) Roman Chef Emidio Tidu brings his signature dishes which are steeped in his Italian traditions. His cuisine is fused with a French influence, including lamb shank, chateaubriand, and an original recipe for homemade, Michelin star-worthy, Sicilian cannoli. Urban Press Winery & Restaurant has become one of the few places in Burbank to enjoy a variety of live music Wednesday through Sunday. The WINEdown Wednesday Jazz night and Sunday Jazz Brunch have become the-place-to-be-seen for jazz lovers. D’Andrea blends tradition, deep technical knowledge, and new ideas to bring the wine list and menu selections to life.

http://UrbanPressWinery.Com

