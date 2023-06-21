URBAN PRESS WINERY & RESTAURANT to HOST LA WINEMAKERS MIXER EVENT SATURDAY JULY 8th

LA Winemakers Mixer

Taste your way through 11 different local, boutique wineries all under one roof while grazing on a handcrafted charcuterie board.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Taste your way through and meet the winemakers from 11 different local small production wineries all under one roof on Saturday, July 8th from (2pm-4pm) & (4pm-6pm).

We will be offering two different time blocks for this ticketed event.

(2PM-4PM) OR (4PM-6PM).

Tickets available through Eventbrite.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

Wine tastings from all wineries PLUS special pricing on Bottles ToGo!

Special pricing on small charcuterie board curated by Urban Press Winery & Restaurant

Vendors:

Urban Press Winery

Byron Blatty Wines

Cavaletti Vineyard

Fuil Wines

Sequence Wines

Adorato Wines

Friendly Noise

Le Grand Courtage

Civilization Wine Company

Stephen Hemmert Wines

Little Red Head Wines