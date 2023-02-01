All-in-One Automation Platform Appara Launches Real Estate Solution
Appara Real Estate gives lawyers, paralegals, notaries, and conveyancers a suite of AI-driven tools to draft conveyancing documents and manage transactions.
Law firms deserve the power of an integrated platform that allows them to seamlessly complete all areas of their practice, rather than waste time and risk errors by switching from product to product.”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Appara, Canada’s leading professional records management, workflow and document automation solution, is announcing the launch of its new digital real estate product, Appara Real Estate.
Designed for legal professionals and conveyancers, Appara Real Estate leverages the same artificial intelligence engine behind Appara’s Corporate and Wills & Estates products to instantly auto-draft real estate and conveyancing documents, including Land Title Office filings, closing documents, reporting letters, and more.
Each document in Appara Real Estate is customizable. Users can customize documents with their firm’s logo and letterhead to create a seamless, branded client experience, and can use their own precedents for an easy transition.
Users can draft and send closing documents, make Land Title Office filings, and edit individual documents with an in-product editor – all within a single platform.
Appara Real Estate enables error-free document creation; the app’s artificial intelligence automatically issues warnings if it detects any missing fields, so users can ensure no detail is overlooked. Any changes made to one document in a package will be universally applied across all related documents to ensure consistency.
With Appara Real Estate, users can set up a document in advance and then drop in client information, like addresses, as the information is provided. Once the documents are ready for client review, users can email them as Microsoft Word documents directly from the Appara Real Estate application – no more switching between apps or screens.
Where permitted by law, users can also use eSignatures for documents and letters. Once configured, the eSigning integration enables all parties to a document to digitally sign that document at their own convenience, anywhere in the world. This means faster and easier closing for lawyers, notaries, real estate agents, and conveyancers.
Plus, users who already have the free Appara Records product can instantly associate documents with an existing client record for fully automated records management.
“We are excited to bring real estate into Appara’s already impressive and powerful platform,” says Peter Byrne, Head of Business, Real Estate at Appara. “Law firms deserve the power of an integrated platform that allows them to seamlessly complete all areas of their practice, rather than waste time and risk errors by switching from product to product.”
Before joining Appara, Byrne obtained his Bachelor of Commerce with a specialization in Real Estate from the University of British Columbia, then went on to obtain his Juris Doctor from Western University. After graduating, he practised law in the commercial real estate group of a national law firm in Vancouver.
For more information or to claim your free trial of Appara Real Estate, visit https://appara.ai/contact or email sales@appara.ai.
About Appara
Appara: One platform for everything a law firm does.
As practicing lawyers, our founders saw firsthand how a lack of advanced technology was hindering our growth. We were frustrated with the state of legal technology, and we were tired of repeating work in multiple places.
What our firm needed was a records management tool with a built-in AI that could auto-generate documents and help us streamline our processes. But the solution we wanted didn’t exist. So we built it, and we called it Appara.
Appara is a document automation, workflow automation, and records management platform for lawyers, paralegals, and support staff. Appara’s product suite enables legal professionals in the corporate legal, wills and estates, real estate, and tax planning sectors to save time, reduce errors, cut costs, and increase productivity.
For more information or to start your free trial, visit appara.ai today.
