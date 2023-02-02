Former SpringHill Exec Rob Jackson Joins GreenSlate Sales & New Business Development Team
GreenSlate continues to expand to meet the needs of production clients. Jackson will serve as a resource to support clients across the entertainment industry.
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Production payroll company GreenSlate continues to expand to meet the needs of production clients. As VP of Sales & New Business Development, Jackson will serve as a resource and advisor to support client productions across the entertainment industry.
— Rob Jackson, VP of Sales & New Business Development
Jackson brings 15 years of expertise in production accounting, line producing, writing, and directing to the team. He has managed various short and long form documentaries, scripted series, features and talk shows, and served as the executive in charge of multiple award winning and nominated productions. Jackson is a former IATSE 871 member and a current PGA member.
"Rob knows firsthand how valuable digital workflows can be and how much more efficient production finance teams are with automated processes in place. He’s implemented them for his teams and now he’ll be helping others do the same,” said Paul Cosentino, GreenSlate’s Chief Revenue Officer.
In his new role, Jackson will be based out of Los Angeles. "GreenSlate is the most innovative provider in entertainment payroll with a flexible all-in-one web app that is a game-changer for production finance teams. I’m excited to show my peers how GreenSlate surpasses legacy providers’ technology, support and service," said Jackson.
About GreenSlate
GreenSlate is a leading provider of technology and business solutions for media productions. GreenSlate has long been regarded as the independent filmmaker’s choice. Today, they support some of the largest episodic budgets in production and serve some of the largest studios in the world.
GreenSlate offers a full range of software solutions and services for entertainment payroll, production accounting, film tax credit management, and ACA compliance and benefits and an innovative all-in-one cloud-based accounting & payroll platform that’s evolving the entertainment industry’s back-office. Clients benefit from greater efficiencies and better access to data from greenlight to delivery…all while minimizing their impact on the environment.
GreenSlate is one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. and has been named twice to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing companies in America.
