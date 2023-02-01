Submit Release
Nichol Holwege, CEO of Maple Lake Academy, Featured in DotCom Magazine

A view of looking up at the sky underneath a tree during the fall with maple leaves on it.

PROVO, UTAH, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CEO of Maple Lake Academy recently received recognition in DotCom Magazine with a featured interview. Being part of DotCom Magazine’s Leader Roundtable Interview Series puts her in company with other leading entrepreneurs. The DotCom Magazine editorial team asked her several questions to understand her business and entrepreneurial mind better.

Working as the CEO of a Residential Treatment Center for Nichol can be challenging yet gratifying. This Residential Treatment Center specializes in helping teenagers learn how to advocate for themselves on a daily basis for their struggles related to autism, both academically and socially. Preparing them for their future with college and professional careers.

With many licensed professionals, they can provide individualized therapy for each of those students to help them have a plan and achieve their goals.

In the “Nichol Holwege, CEO of Maple Lake Academy, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview,” she details some of the services her program provides and the specific types of clients her program provides services to.

When Maple Lake Academy was officially organized in 2003, they were among the first in the country to cater to those on the autistic spectrum, specifically adolescent girls. She provides some entrepreneur tips for anyone trying to achieve their goals in life.

Nichol Holwege hopes her knowledge and insight can help others who care for autistic teens and want to learn from her experience. She also hopes to help others in the mental health industry who work with youth.

Reading this interview, families considering Maple Lake Academy can better understand the person behind the program. Nichol has provided as much information as possible online for those wanting to learn more about the program.

To learn more about Nichol Holwege and the programs offered at Maple Lake Academy, visit their website.

About Nichol Holwege, CEO of Maple Lake Academy

Nichol Holwege teamed up with Patti Hollenbeck-Dial in 2003. The two planned for the academy before officially opening in the summer of 2005. Maple Lake Academy is a residential treatment center specializing in helping adolescents manage the challenges of being on the autistic spectrum.

Being surrounded by others who struggle with similar challenges allows teens to feel heard and understood, giving them the potential to succeed in areas they have otherwise felt like they have failed in. This gives them the ability to feel confident in their areas of success as they move toward adulthood.

Spencer Maxwell
Helping Hands News
