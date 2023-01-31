Submit Release
John Walden: Getting to Know the Co-Founder of Eagle Mountain

A photo of John Walden, founder of Eagle Mountain, Utah, standing in a red shirt holding a big snake.

OREM, UTAH, UNITED STATES , January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eagle Mountain, Utah’s population is at about 50,000. The city in Utah County is part of the Provo-Orem metropolitan area. One of the original developers and co-founders, John Walden, would probably be amazed by what it's turned into in such a short amount of time.

The co-founder of Eagle Mountain passed away in 2017 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. In 1996, he was one of the original minds who saw the potential of Eagle Mountain. Since then, people have flocked to the area and made it one of the fastest-growing cities in Utah.

Walden‘s journey from growing up on a farm in Kansas to developing Eagle Mountain took a lot of twists and turns. In between that, John Walden moved to Florida and started in the insurance business.

Once John Walden started buying and selling properties on the side, the opportunity to move on to bigger and better things became very intriguing.

How did a Florida resident find himself in Utah? It started with his love of skiing. John Walden would bring his children out to Park City regularly to ski.

That led to buying a home, and looking into real estate on a bigger scale. The area seemed like it could be a great place to live for many wanting the same type of traits in a community.

Teaming up with business partner Dr. Andrew Zorbis, they made a $1.1 million purchase of land that would be the early stages of Eagle Mountain. They eventually invested in roads, utilities, and infrastructure to get everything moving along.

Humble beginnings helped pave the way for a thriving city that continues to grow in the area. When John Walden passed away he handed the responsibility of his company to Tiffany Walden, his daughter.

She stepped up to the plate and found much success through those responsibilities. Along with building up her own business, Tiffany Homes. She helps make dream homes a reality for her clients in the Eagle Mountain area.

In Eagle Mountain now, the city attracts attention around Utah. One of the biggest announcements for the city came in 2018 when they were picked as a location for a Facebook Data Center.

Opening up in 2021, hundreds of Eagle Mountain residents work there full-time. Additional companies are starting to learn the many different benefits of having a location nearby. This is a community with eager, qualified workers in a variety of fields.

Walden’s focus on making the community special continues to pay off. For a city not even thought of in the early 1990s, it’s blossomed into a desirable place to live at any stage of life.

It’s still viewed as one of the more underrated locations in the United States, but its value continues to go up and up each year.

About the Walden Family

John Walden is the co-founder of Eagle Mountain. His daughter, Tiffany Walden, is a third-generation home Builder who owns Tiffany homes in Eagle Mountain.

Since helping found Eagle Mountain, Tiffany Walden has played an integral role in growing it as much as possible. They are helped by other community leaders looking for this area of Utah to be a desirable place to live or invest in.

