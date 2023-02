Real Estate Basic Training Boot Camp Boot Camp soldiers LAC-REIA logo

Real Estate Basic Training Boot Camp

Everything you ever wanted to know about real estate investing, but were afraid to ask” — Lloyd Segal, President

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Basic Training Boot Camp for Real Estate Investors Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association announces it semi-annual Basic Training Boot Camp. LAC-REIA's upcoming LIVE In-person Boot Camp is for new investors and people who want to become real estate investors. LAREIC's Boot Camp is scheduled for Saturday, February 25, 2023, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm. In this intensive 8-hour Boot Camp, new investors will learn how to find deals, how to evaluate market values of properties, how to submit offers, find the financing, and how to deal with escrow, title insurance, due diligence, and inspections, as well as the following:* How to find deals* Foreclosure* Wholesaling (Assignments)* Deeds* Title Insurance* Promissory notes* How to finance your deals* Deeds of trust* Mortgages* Easements* Purchase contracts* Probate* Escrow* Structuring deals* Realtors* Submitting Offers* Lease-options* Leases* Trusts* And much much more.DATE & TIME: Saturday, February 25, 2023, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm.LOCATION. Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue (between National and Palms), Los Angeles, CA 90034.PARKING: Free parking on the Iman parking lot.COST: The Boot Camp costs $149.00 per person if paid before February 18, 2023. After February 18, the price increases to $249.00 per person! (Gold Members of LAC-REIA can attend for free.)REGISTRATION: To attend this Boot Camp, please register at www.LARealEstateInvestors.com