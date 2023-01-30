The Who Tours UK for First Time in Six Years

30 Jan 2023

The Who have just announced dates for a Summer 2023 European tour. It will be the first time they have played in Europe for seven years, the UK for six years and in Edinburgh, at the castle, for over 40 years.

Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend are to be joined by a full orchestra, and will be performing hits from throughout their career, including sections dedicated to the Tommy and Quadrophenia albums.





'This opportunity will give our UK Who fans the chance to hear our current show, which, with the addition of an orchestra, takes our music to new heights.' - Roger Daltrey





The Seeker Genesis was honoured to have worked with Pete Townshend to present, an exclusive series of signed limited edition prints. Inspired by the idea of 'exploding out and imploding in': contrasting the dynamism of Townshend's live performance with moments of creative introspection.

'I never believed that standing and playing a guitar was enough.' - Pete Townshend





His selection spans his incredible career, from The High Numbers, to The Who's 2013 tour. Guitars are smashed and remade along the way, and Townshend showcases the instruments that created Tommy and 'Won't Get Fooled Again'.