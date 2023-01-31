Eric Clapton Returns to Japan for Six Night Residency

31 Jan 2023

In exciting news for our Japanese subscribers, Eric Clapton is returning to Tokyo's famous Budokan arena for a six night residency from the 15th-24th of April. The last night of which will be his 100th concert at the legendary Japanese venue. The gigs will be a highlight in his 60th year as a professional musician.

Tickets are yet to be announced, but we know that Clapton will be accompanied by longtime associates Nathan East, Paul Carrack, Chris Stainton, Doyle Bramhall II, Sonny Emory, Sharon White and Katie Kissoon.

'I admire Eric for so many reasons: for the music that he brought to me and that I learned from and then took and integrated into what I do. Being around him on a daily basis, I learn from him constantly because he's just such a strong, driven person...' - Doyle Bramhall II





Sunshine Of Your Love - The Crossroads Festivals 1999-2013 Doyle Bramhall II and Nathan East are both contributors in Clapton's last limited edition,by Eric Clapton and Friends. An edition which documents the four Crossroads Guitar Festivals held over 15 years to raise money for his Crossroads Centre, an addiction rehabilitation centre in Antigua.





Featuring archival photos and exclusive interviews with Eric Clapton and the legendary musicians who took part, each numbered copy is signed by at least three legendary Crossroads musicians. To find out more go to: