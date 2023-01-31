Arizona Pastors and Churches Partner with National Anti-Child Sex Trafficking Organization to Host Night of Hope 5
Community leaders, NFL players, law enforcement, elected officials, and survivors join forces to raise awareness and end human trafficking in Arizona.TEMPE, AZ, USA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Not In Our City, a coalition of pastors and churches in Arizona, announces its partnership with Untrafficked.org for a Night of Hope on February 10th at the Gammage Arena. The event will bring together community leaders, NFL players, law enforcement, elected officials, and survivors to raise awareness and educate people on the issue of human trafficking in Arizona and the nation.
Untrafficked is a national anti-child sex trafficking organization dedicated to educating and empowering Americans to take a stand against this issue. The organization is diverse across political, ethnic, and demographic categories, maximizing its impact in communities, the media, campus, the nation’s capital, and the United States.
The Night of Hope will feature speeches from influential leaders, musical performances, and inspiring stories from survivors of human trafficking. The event aims to bring together people from all walks of life to join forces and work towards a common goal of ending human trafficking.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with Untrafficked to bring this important issue to the forefront,” said [Name], spokesperson for Not In Our City. “Human trafficking is a growing problem in our communities, and it’s time for us to come together and take action. We believe the Night of Hope will be a powerful reminder that we can make a difference together.” - Neece Jackson, Night of Hope Executive Director
Not In Our City is a coalition of Arizona pastors and churches to raise awareness and educate people to take a stand against human trafficking. The organization works closely with law enforcement and community leaders to help victims of trafficking and prevent future cases from happening.
Untrafficked is committed to confronting indifference and combating child sex trafficking in all its forms wherever this hideous atrocity may be found. The organization is dedicated to providing a voice for survivors and at-risk children and working towards a world where every child is safe and protected.
“We are honored to be joining forces with Not In Our City to bring attention to this critical issue,” said [Name], founder of Untrafficked. “We believe that by working together, we can create lasting change and positively impact the lives of so many people.”
The Night of Hope will be held on February 10th at the Gammage Arena, and tickets are now available. This event promises to be an unforgettable experience, bringing together people from all walks of life to stand in solidarity against human trafficking.
For more information on Not In Our City and Untrafficked.org, please visit their websites at https://notinourcity.org/ and untrafficked.org.
For media inquiries, please contact [Mark Stewart, MStewart@2completion.com, 1.800.537.0701.
About Not In Our City: Not In Our City is a coalition of pastors and churches in Arizona to raise awareness and educate people to take a stand against human trafficking. The organization works closely with law enforcement and community leaders to help victims of trafficking and prevent future cases from happening.
About Untrafficked: Untrafficked is a national anti-child sex trafficking 501(c)3 organization educating and empowering Americans to speak and act with one voice in defense of at-risk children and children survivors of child sex trafficking. The organization is committed to confronting indifference and combating child sex trafficking in all its forms wherever it may be found.
Mark Stewart
Not In Our City - Night of Hope
+ 1.800.537.0701
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram