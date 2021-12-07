C2C Agency Announces New Partnership With The Six Time World Champion Arizona Rattlers Professional Indoor Football Team
The C2C agency is proud to be helping the Arizona Rattlers connect with more fans and experience the incredible product the indoor football league provides.
We are thrilled to be teaming up a premier 6-time world champion arena football team franchise.”CHANDLER , AZ, USA, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The C2C Agency, Marketing and PR firm, announces partnership with the American Football League juggernaut, Arizona Rattlers.
The Arizona Rattlers professional indoor football team has entertained football fans in Arizona for nearly twenty-five years. The Arizona Rattlers are one of two Indoor Football League teams within Arizona.
The C2C Agency helps businesses grow quickly by assisting them in reaching and converting new customers through digital marketing and public relations.
Mark Stewart, C2C Agency CEO, is thrilled about this partnership. "The Rattlers Organization is the pinnacle of delivering a fantastic brand and customer experience. All of us at C2C are thrilled to be teaming up with a premier 6-time world champion.
About C2C Agency: C2C Agency is a full-service agency. They help businesses define their purpose, develop strategies for reaching new consumers and deliver messaging that converts digital and traditional marketing. C2C is an expert in marketing, digital advertising, branding, strategy, growth strategy, and story-telling. C2C believes in partnership and works with organizations passionate about the consumer experience.
The Arizona Rattlers were founded in 1992 and are proud members of the Indoor Football League (IFL). In the three seasons in the IFL, the Rattlers qualified for the United Bowl three times (2017, 2019, 2021) and took home the league championship in 2017. The Rattlers spent 24 seasons in the Arena Football League (AFL) before moving to the IFL. In that time, the Rattlers made ten appearances in the ArenaBowl and won championships in 1994, 1997, 2012, 2013, and 2014. For tickets, call 602-514-8274, or visit www.azrattlers.com.
