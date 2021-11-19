The Third Annual Women's Heart & Vascular Symposium, a critical conversation about heart-health equity for women

Rachel M. Bond, MD, FACC

Health Care equity for women and women of color at the Third Annual Women's Heart & Vascular Symposium this Saturday, Nov 21th at The Omni Scottsdale.

It is absolutely crucial to expand the conversation and deepen the education around heart health for women and especially women of color.” — Dr. Rachel Bond, FACC

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, November 18, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The countdown is on for The Third Annual Women's Heart & Vascular Symposium. This event will be Saturday, November 20, at the Omni Hotel and Convention Center in Scottsdale, Arizona, and will be attended in-person and virtually.The WHVS Symposiums' mission is to deliver critical education and awareness of healthcare equity for women, emphasizing women of color.Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the number one cause of death in women in the United States and developed countries. This event will have sixteen well-known experts and health leaders from all over the nation educating other healthcare professionals about heart health in women. A critical component of this year's event with be added focus and awareness around the differences in health among women of color.This year's event Key Note Speaker is Sharonne Hayes, MD, FACC, FAHA. Dr. Sharonne N. Hayes is a Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine. Dr. Hayes founded and maintains an active clinical practice in the Women's Heart Clinic at Mayo Clinic Rochester, MN. Dr. Hayes has long advocated for the advancement of women's health and sex-based medicine within the field of cardiology and many other areas that affect women's health and well-being. She has developed programs to enhance the professional and personal development along with the mentorship of women and minoritized physicians to promote a more diverse workforce at Mayo and in the field of medicine. As mentor to many, in 2017, she was recognized by the American Heart Association with the Women in Cardiology Mentoring Award.Join The Third Annual Women's Heart & Vascular Symposium hosted by Dignity Health's Women's Heart Health Program in Arizona. Attendees will learn about the continuum of care from prevention to early diagnosis and treatment strategies for heart disease in women.Through the continued support of the CommonSpirit Health initiative across the United States, the third annual WHVS2021 is hosted by Dignity Health's Medical Group and Continuing Education.WHEN: Saturday, November 217 a.m. to 5 p.m.WHERE: HYBRID Event:In-person: Omni Hotel and Convention Center, Scottsdale, Arizona.Virtual Attendees - Live and On-Demand - Video ConferencingCOST: Free for Virtual attendance; see links for in-person contributionsFor more information on the Second Annual Women's Heart and Vascular Symposium or to register to attend, please visit https://www.dignityhealth.org/arizona/womens-heart-and-vascular-symposium-2021 About Rachel M. Bond, MD, FACC Rachel M Bond, MD, FACC, Women's Heart Health & Prevention Specialist, is devoted to expert diagnosis and treatment for improved patient outcomes. Her expertise is in cardiovascular disease, particularly in women's heart health, prevention, lipid disorders, pregnancy-related heart disease, cardio-oncology, and autoimmune-related heart disease. Dr. Bond is a board-certified attending cardiologist and the System Director of the Women's Heart Health Program at Dignity Health in Arizona. She is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center & Mercy Gilbert Medical Center. She is board certificated in cardiovascular disease, internal medicine, echocardiography, and nuclear cardiology and is a registered physician in vascular interpretation. Dr. Bond is a well-known spokesperson for the American Heart Association, Go Red for Women Campaign.

