Laredo Sector Border Patrol Arrested Several Undocumented Individuals with Fraudulent Documents

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the I-35 checkpoint arrested several individuals in a commercial bus as they attempted to pass through the checkpoint by using fraudulent identification documents.

On Jan. 20, while conducting immigration inspections aboard a commercial passenger bus, Border Patrol agents discovered five individuals who presented fraudulent immigration documents. Record checks showed that all of the subjects were in the country illegally.

The fraudulent documents were seized, and the subjects were processed accordingly.

Follow Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum on Twitter at USBPChiefLRT, on Instagram at USBPChiefLRT and Facebook at US Border Patrol Laredo Sector for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-343-1994.