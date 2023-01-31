The Health Project, Home of the C. Everett Koop National Health Award, Announces New Board Chair Dr. K. Andrew Crighton

C. Everett Koop National Health Award

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Health Project announced that K. Andrew Crighton MD has been elected to the Board of Directors to serve as Chairperson. Dr. Crighton will succeed former Chair Carson Beadle who served in that role since the organization’s founding in 1994 and retired as Chair Emeritus in 2022.

Dr. Crighton is the former Vice President of Global Health and Medical and Chief Medical Officer of Prudential Financial. In that role, he was responsible for global health, safety, and medical business consultation. Dr. Crighton now runs Crighton Consulting Group and is Chief Medical Officer for WellRright.

Joining Dr. Crighton on the newly formed Board of Directors are David Anderson, David Ballard, Janis Davis-Street, John Harris, Rebecca Kelly, Tre’ McCalister, Michael O’Donnell, Kenneth R. Pelletier, Seth Serxner, James Wiehl, and Shelly Wolff.

David R Anderson, PhD, is a co-founder and former Chief Health Officer of StayWell. In that role, he oversaw program strategy, product design, and coaching practice. Dr. Anderson currently provides advisory and consulting services at VisioNext LLC.

David Ballard, PsyD, MBA, is an organizational consultant with more than 15 years of prior experience as a non-profit executive. His emphasis is on promoting employee well-being and organizational performance through the integration of psychology and business.

John Harris is a retired entrepreneur and philanthropist, currently serving on multiple for-profit and not-for-profit boards. He is also immersed in public service projects in education, health care, wellness, and sport. John was previously a co-founder of Harris HealthTrends, Inc. and Performance pH, LLC.

Rebecca Kelly, PhD, RD, is CEO and Founder of Element Health, Inc., a clinical nutrition and corporate wellness firm based in Birmingham, AL. As an industry leader in sustaining healthy workforces, Rebecca has over 30 years of hands-on experience in wellness program strategy, communication campaigns, innovative program development and evaluation.

Tre' McCalister, MA, EdD, is a Global Health and Wellbeing strategist and consultant with 20 + years’ experience leading successful worksite and community health initiatives.

Michael O’Donnell, PhD, MPH, MBA, is CEO of the Art & Science of Health Promotion Institute. He is also founder of the American Journal of Health Promotion, founder and program chair of the Art and Science of Health Promotion Conference, and founder and chairman emeritus of Health Promotion Advocates.

Kenneth R. Pelletier, PhD, MD, is a Clinical Professor of Medicine, Department of Medicine, Department of Family and Community Medicine, and Department of Psychiatry, University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco. He is also the author of Change Your Genes, Change Your Life.

Seth Serxner, PhD, MPH, formerly with Optum Health and Mercer, is Chief Health Officer of EdLogics.

Janis David Street, MA, EdD, is Manager, Global Public Health and Special Projects at Chevron.

Jim Wiehl, JD, is a partner in Norton Rose Fulbright's St. Louis office.

Shelly Wolff, PhD, is a global strategist, executive advisor and consultant with extensive experience advancing creative solutions to advance the health and wellbeing of organizations, individuals, and communities.

For more than a quarter-century, The Health Project, a non-profit, has presented annual awards to organizations with documented evidence that their programs have improved workers’ health and wellbeing, while also achieving positive business results.

“We are excited to have Dr. Crighton as our new Board Chair. His many years of experience leading large for-profit and non-profit organizations have prepared him well for his role of leading the nation’s preeminent organization overseeing the prestigious C. Everett Koop National Health Award,” said Ron Goetzel, PhD, President and CEO of The Health Project. “In addition to being the Global CMO at Prudential, Dr. Crighton served as Board Chair of HERO and CEO for the CEO Roundtable on Cancer and Project Data Sphere.® His vast experience working with the non-profit sector and large Fortune 500 companies will provide the vision to shape and guide the future direction of The Health Project.”

The Health Project was established in 1994 with the late C. Everett Koop MD, the former Surgeon General of the United States, as its honorary chairperson.

The Health Project, Inc. (The Health Project, "THP"), is a tax-exempt not-for-profit corporation formed to bring about critical attitudinal and behavioral changes in addressing the health and well-being of Americans. THP's mission is to seek out, evaluate, promote, and disseminate the lessons learned from exemplary health promotion and disease prevention programs with demonstrated effectiveness in improving employee health and related business outcomes. The C. Everett Koop National Health Awards are given each year to workplace programs that are well-integrated into the organization’s infrastructure and have yielded significant improvement in population health and noteworthy business results.