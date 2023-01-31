Former Senior NATO Official to Lead SPA’s International Division
Kevin Scheid to Drive Global Growth
Kevin’s business acumen and global network of industry connections perfectly align with SPA’s vision. ”ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Systems Planning and Analysis (SPA), Inc., a leading provider of innovative solutions in support of complex defense priorities, has announced the hiring of Kevin J. Scheid to lead SPA’s strategic growth in international markets. In addition to having served at the highest levels of the US Government and Defense Department, Mr. Scheid is the former General Manager and CEO of NATO’s Communications and Information (NCI) Agency, bringing deep knowledge, experience, and expertise to SPA’s growing international profile.
— SPA CEO Rich Sawchak
“We enthusiastically welcome Kevin to the SPA team as we begin the next chapter of our 50-year history, primed for further growth opportunities in Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and elsewhere,” commented SPA CEO Rich Sawchak. “Kevin’s business acumen and global network of industry connections perfectly align with SPA’s vision to be the premier global advisory and technical services firm for critical national security services.”
In addition to leading NATO’s NCI Agency for four years, Mr. Scheid served in the US Government’s senior executive service in an array of defense and intelligence-related positions demanding expertise in financial management, business process improvement, and strategic planning.
About SPA
Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. is a premier global provider of innovative solutions in support of complex national security programs and defense priorities. SPA’s capabilities include Advanced Analytics, Cost Estimating, Software Tool Development, System Engineering, DevSecOps, Strategy, Policy and Compliance, and Integrated Program Management. With over 1,500 professionals, SPA’s employees are subject matter experts in numerous domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Intelligence Community, Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Nuclear Deterrence Policy, Safety and Security; Defense Industrial Base and Economic Security; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity Analysis and Policy; and Hypersonics. SPA is a 2022 GovCon Contractor of the Year awardee, a Washington Post Top Workplace consecutively since 2014, and a recipient of the Department of Labor HIRE Vets Gold Medal for the past five consecutive years. SPA is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners.
Sue Nelowet
Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc.
+1 7033997155
