Tangent Design Engineering Affirms NextMeasure’s Metrology Software
NextMeasure, the metrology software company that puts the user experience first, has launched their free universal software platform and Tangent Design Engineering affirms their validity. The platform is ideal for analysis and inspection applications using measurement points and point clouds from a wide array of input formats and associated CAD files. Fast, reliable and compatible with all sensors and portable devices, the solution is the most user-friendly in the metrology industry for design, manufacturing and quality control whenever and wherever a company needs it.
Company: Tangent Engineering
Profile: Tangent is a boutique engineering and design firm focused on developing new products for its clients. Tangent leverages engineering for innovation that creates great products, changes the world, and enriches lives.
User Profiles:
Ben Millen - Director, Industrial Design & Human Factors
Ben helps to make sure that the new products created by Tangent are as effective as possible at holistically delivering the value they are intended to provide. Part of this is ensuring that the products are as easy and satisfying to use as possible, while still being straightforward and relatively inexpensive to produce and manufacture.
Use Cases:
Ability to get access to high quality measurement software as needed for certain projects that would really benefit from certain capabilities.
- Ben stated what he wanted
Problems to Address:
Difficult to get variance analysis due to high cost of tools and massive investment in training and systems integration to use, as alternatives are traditional enterprise software and not cloud based.
Solutions:
Next Measure is cloud based and you only pay for what you need, when you need it! Plus the system is free to get you up and running and up to speed on how to use it efficiently.
Key Benefits:
- All the features of good measurement software are available to me when I need them
- Don’t have to pay when my projects don’t require it
- Only have to pay for the features needed and only when I need them
- Don’t have to make a large upfront investment in systems, configuration, integration and training to get going
- Flexible in the future and can work with whatever I need for a given project
Testimonial:
“I can now access the type of measurement functionality that can really benefit several of my design projects every year, and I can do so cost effectively. This is a real gamechanger for small companies, independent designers and engineers, for which legacy systems are simply too expensive and resource intensive to be practical.”
- Ben Millen, Director of Design, Tangent Engineering
About NextMeasure
NextMeasure is the start-up that puts the user experience first, creating universal and easy to use metrology software. Fast, reliable, and available with an instant download, the software is compatible with all devices on the market and easily used by anyone. Based on over 40 years of expertise in 3D metrology, NextMeasure is designed by Metrologic and part of the Sandvik Group.
