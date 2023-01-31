Tuesday, January 31

WA lawmakers debating ways to address surging traffic fatalities

If you have spent any time behind the wheel since the pandemic began, you’ve surely noticed people driving more aggressively and way too fast. That correlates with a rise in traffic fatalities that last year reached levels not seen since the 1990s in Washington state and Oregon. State lawmakers in Olympia are debating a suite of possible new responses. Those include authorizing photo radar in highway work zones, prohibiting right turns at many red lights, and lowering the breathalyzer limit to convict for drunk driving. The traffic safety proposals the lawmakers described would tackle the problem from a number of angles. Continue reading at KNKX. (ODOT)

‘Right to repair’ bill would give consumers access to parts, info needed to fix their electronics

Washington residents are going to have a chance to speak out on whether they should have choices on how to repair their own electronics. The issue is called “right to repair,” and some bills offering those rights will have public hearings this week. Lawmakers supporting the right to repair bills say such repairs can be costly and sometimes lead to just replacing the device. Rep. Mia Gregerson said that such a measure could help save taxpayers money when governments need to make device repairs. Continue reading at My Northwest. (KIRO7)

Washington and Oregon may regulate the wild West of crypto mining

More than a dozen cryptocurrency mining operations call Grant County, Washington, home. The swell of crypto mining interest in the region was driven by some of the cheapest hydropower in the U.S. produced by the Grand Coulee and other dams. So the utilities in central Washington used tiered power rate increases to manage the high electricity usage that is characteristic of the industry. Several years of bitcoin’s boom-and-bust cycles later, environmental regulations around crypto mining have remained relatively sparse in Washington and the rest of the Pacific Northwest. Even at state agencies tasked with environmental protections beyond emissions, such as water quality or e-waste disposal, spokespeople echoed a common refrain that they have little or no specific insight into the impacts of bitcoin mining. Slowly, that’s beginning to change. Continue reading at Crosscut. (Erick Doxey)

Bellingham Herald

Governor pitches plan to borrow billions to address the housing crisis in WA (Billig)

Testimony again heard on psilocybin-assisted treatment. Can a bipartisan bill get passed? (Salomon)

Capital Press

Washington denies new capital gains tax also taxes income

Columbian

Like I-5, Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge needs to be replaced

Missing middle housing bills back on Legislature’s table (Bateman, Trudeau)

Regional Transportation Council receives $300K Safe Streets grant

Everett Herald

No right turns on red gets a look, a bid to expand sports betting arrives (Liias)

Despite controversy, Lynnwood opioid treatment center opens its doors

With 747 out, Boeing to open new 737 Max line at Everett’s Paine Field

Comment: Economists failed middle-class Americans on inflation

The Facts Newspaper

City of Seattle’s Food Equity Fund now accepting proposals

Kitsap Sun

Lawmakers eye reforms to address special education students sent out of state (Wellman, Wilson)

News Tribune

Tacoma warned of active TB case; TPCHD could seek court order after patient declines meds

New York Times

U.S. Plans to End Public Health Emergency for Covid in May

Olympian

‘Unacceptable’ death threats allegedly sent over Tenino sex offender home, Sheriff says

PSE planning a program to move homes off natural gas. It’s already getting pushback

Puget Sound Business Journal

Air Force orders 15 more KC-46 tankers from Boeing

Seattle apartment rents up 8% yearly, but increases appear set to slow

Seattle Times

WA settles sexual harassment case at Monroe prison for $600,000

UW’s Sisterhood Initiative aims to build community for women of color

Feds will give Seattle $25.6 million to help fund Sodo safety improvements

Opinion: The anesthesiologist assistant model is not a good fit for WA

Skagit Valley Herald

Research continues on pinniped predation in Salish Sea

Spokesman Review

Washington Legislature considers bill to lower blood alcohol limit to 0.05% for DUIs (Lovick)

Legislature looks to clean Spokane River PCBs with new proposal to regulate the chemicals (Billig, Ormsby)

KING 5 TV (NBC)

Bill aimed at changing traffic stops intended to reduce fatalities, increase racial equity (Street)

Gov. Inslee weighs in on potential Bellevue school consolidation

Recovery advocates aim to reduce stigma surrounding opioid treatment center

KIRO 7 TV (CBS)

Boeing bids farewell to an icon with delivery of last 747 jet

Lawmakers debating bill that would limit law enforcement’s ability to make ‘low-level’ traffic stops (Street)

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Seattle police chief gives statement on fatal crash that killed 23-year-old grad student

Funding cuts made to safety project on street where woman was killed by Seattle police car

KNKX Public Radio

Movies set, but not filmed, in Washington are common. That might start changing.

WA lawmakers debating ways to address surging traffic fatalities (Lovick, Fey, Ramel)

KXLY (ABC)

WA bill aims to teach kids about underrepresented groups (Wilson)

Q13 TV (FOX)

Washington communities get $9M to reverse trend of traffic fatalities

Crosscut

Washington and Oregon may regulate the wild West of crypto mining (Senn, Doglio)

Homeless services could face cuts in WA’s 2023 legislative session (Macri, Alvarado, Wilson)

Geekwire

Privacy bill aims to protect health data on apps and websites in Washington state (Slatter)

Land Line

Restroom access for truckers on Tuesday’s agenda for Washington lawmakers (Stanford, Keiser)

MyNorthwest

Labor unions, residents see economic impact with new Boeing assembly line coming to Everett in 2024

‘Right to repair’ bill would give consumers access to parts, info needed to fix their electronics (Gregerson)

Pluribus News

Democrats eye data privacy in abortion rights protections push (Slatter)

West Seattle Blog

FOLLOWUP: Local legislators co-sponsor two bills to keep boats further away from endangered orcas (Nguyen, Fitzgibbon)