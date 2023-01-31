2023 C. Everett Koop National Health Award Applications Are Now Open

C. Everett Koop National Health Award

New guidelines streamline the process for applying for the C. Everett Koop National Health Award

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Health Project is now accepting applications for the 2023 C. Everett Koop National Health Award, which recognizes exemplary workplace health and wellbeing programs.

Applications for the Koop Award can be found at www.thehealthproject.com and are due by May 31, 2023.

For more than a quarter-century, The Health Project, a non-profit, has presented annual awards to organizations with documented evidence that their programs have improved workers’ health and wellbeing, while also achieving positive business results.

Last year, the award application was significantly updated to provide greater clarity and guidance on application requirements and best practices.

“The C. Everett Koop Award recognizes organizations with comprehensive, evidence-based programs designed to improve workforce health as well as achieve meaningful business results,” said Ron Goetzel, PhD, President and CEO of The Health Project. “We are committed to making it easier for organizations to apply for the C. Everett Koop Award while at the same time maintaining our rigorous standards for the award.”

The Health Project was established in 1994 with the late C. Everett Koop MD, the former Surgeon General of the United States, as its honorary chairperson.

More information about the C. Everett Koop National Health Award and award-winning health promotion programs is available at http://thehealthproject.com.

The Health Project, Inc. (The Health Project, "THP"), is a tax-exempt not-for-profit corporation formed to bring about critical attitudinal and behavioral changes in addressing the health and well-being of Americans. THP's mission is to seek out, evaluate, promote, and disseminate the lessons learned from exemplary health promotion and disease prevention programs with demonstrated effectiveness in improving employee health and related business outcomes. The C. Everett Koop National Health Awards are given each year to workplace programs that are well-integrated into the organization’s infrastructure and have yielded significant improvement in population health and noteworthy business results.

