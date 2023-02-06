City of Greer, South Carolina, Replaces Manual Processes with OpenGov Government Budgeting Software
Spreadsheets, miscommunication, and long hours were taxing the City of Greer’s budgeting processes. OpenGov government budgeting software brought needed relief.SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Long hours of manually developing budgets will be a thing of the past in Greer, SC, now that the City has partnered with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our cities, on government budgeting software.
The City of Greer, located in northern South Carolina west of Spartanburg, is poised to experience significant growth over the next few years. After years of budgeting with spreadsheets, a lack of collaboration among departments, and long hours of budget planning, the Finance team needed a tech solution that would support them as the City grows. Not only did City staff want an interactive budgeting solution, they also had a goal to be more transparent. They found it all in OpenGov Budgeting & Planning.
OpenGov Budgeting & Planning will not only help City staff automate the budgeting process to reduce workload, but it also will help improve communication as staff across departments can collaborate on budget proposals through the online portal. With the ability to run financial projects and analyze what-if scenarios, City staff will be able to make better and more strategic decisions regarding workforce and capital planning—something that was difficult, at best, using Excel spreadsheets. Finally, leaders will be able to increase transparency by publishing an easy-to-understand, interactive online budget book that includes data visualizations to help the City tell taxpayers the story of its most pressing needs.
The City of Greer joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
