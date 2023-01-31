January 31, 2023

Governor Janet Mills announced today that she will deliver the State of the Budget Address to a Joint Convention of the Legislature in the House Chamber on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

The Governor was invited to deliver her Address by the Legislature’s Presiding Officers, Senate President Troy Jackson and Speaker of the House Rachel Talbot Ross. A copy of their invitation is attached, along with Governor Mills’ acceptance letter.

In her remarks, Governor Mills will discuss the challenges Maine is facing, highlight her budget proposal, and outline actions her Administration is taking to strengthen the economy and improve the lives and livelihoods of Maine people.

“From expanding health care, to strengthening our economy, to making education more affordable and accessible, we have made real and meaningful progress for Maine people, but there is more to do,” said Governor Janet Mills. “I strongly believe that if we want to build a stronger, more prosperous state where opportunity is available to all, then we must invest in our greatest asset: the people of Maine. That’s what my budget proposal does. It proposes crucial investments in housing, child care, health care, education, and transportation infrastructure that will help us tackle the challenges we face and chart a course for success in the years to come. I look forward to addressing the Legislature and to working closely with them to enact a budget that will improve the lives and livelihoods of Maine people.”

Introduced earlier this month, the Governor’s budget proposal continues her free community college initiative for another two years, expands pre-K, builds more housing, and strengthens Maine’s health care system, including investing in behavioral health, services for older Mainers and people with disabilities, and child welfare. The proposal also makes an historic investment in infrastructure to unlock vast new sources of Federal funding to fix Maine’s multimodal transportation system.

The proposal is balanced, does not raise taxes, and leaves the Rainy Day Fund untouched at its record high of more than $900 million.

It has been praised by leaders, advocates, and experts from across Maine.