COMMISSION ISSUES KEY DECISION TO MOVE FORWARD WITH NORTHERN MAINE RENEWABLE ENERGY PROJECTS

January 31, 2023

Hallowell, Maine-The Maine Public Utilities Commission (Commission) issued a key decision today to move forward with two large projects to promote renewable energy development in northern Maine by determining the projects are in the public interest. In November, the Commission issued conditional approval while it explored partnership options to help offset costs to Maine ratepayers. Since then, Massachusetts has formally offered to partner with Maine in the project.

With Massachusetts partnering in 40% of the project, the estimated net costs to Maine ratepayers would be about $1 billion, or about a dollar per month for an average residential customer. Costs could be reduced further if additional partners participate in the project.

"These projects will provide significant benefits to Maine and the region, including jobs during construction, property tax revenue for local communities, and environmental benefits from new renewable energy displacing fossil fuels," said PUC Chair Philip L. Bartlett II. The influx of renewable energy into the regional grid will also place downward pressure on electricity prices, benefitting consumers in Maine and throughout New England.

The projects include the development of a 345 kilovolt (kV) transmission line to connect renewable energy resources located in northern Maine with the ISO-NE grid and a renewable energy generation project to transmit power across that transmission line. Longroad's King Pine project was chosen for a 1,000 MW wind generation project and LS Power for the transmission project.

In December, the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources (DOER) filed a Determination letter with the Commission stating that the two projects would meet their criteria outlined in Section 82 of An Act Driving Clean Energy and Offshore Wind related to providing cost-effective energy, meeting decarbonization goals, and reducing ratepayer costs in the winter, which would justify procuring up to 40 percent of the project.

Background

The Commission conducted the bidding process in accordance with The Northern Maine Renewable Energy Development Program (Program) established by P.L. 2021, Chapter 380, codified at 35-A M.R.S. 3210-I (Act). The Act establishes certain parameters and criteria for the Program and this process, including but not limited to factors that would indicate the technical and financial viability of proposed Projects; make use of existing rights-of-way and transmission corridors; and maximize benefits to Maine ratepayers.

Additional information about this procurement is available at: https://mpuc-cms.maine.gov/CQM.Public.WebUI/Common/CaseMaster.aspx?CaseNumber=2021-00369

About the Commission

