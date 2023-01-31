NEBRASKA FFA ASSOCIATION RECOGNIZES STATE AWARD WINNERS

News Release

April 25, 2018

The Nebraska FFA Association held its 90th annual Nebraska FFA Convention at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln April 4-6.

More than 4,700 students attended the convention with over 2,500 industry partners, advisors, parents, and volunteers from nearly 190 Nebraska schools. Students participated in an industry-based career fair, leadership workshops, industry workshops and tours, technical skill competitive events, and leadership skill competitive events. Students also engaged in interviews centered around research and work-based learning programs.

Many students, through their state-level performances, qualified to compete at the National FFA Convention to be held in Indianapolis, IN in October.