With New Vertical, Innova Solutions Focuses on Advancing Innovation in Healthcare & Life Sciences

In the ever-evolving healthcare ecosystem, Innova is focused on delivering digital solutions for clients’ most difficult business challenges.

DULUTH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Led by Vaibhav Srivastava, President of the Healthcare, Insurance & Life Sciences (HILS) Strategic Business Unit (SBU), Innova Solutions is advancing innovation and changing lives with groundbreaking technology solutions.

For over 30 years, Innova has worked alongside healthcare delivery organizations to provide services, support, and leadership for clinical, operational, and functional initiatives. The company has helped optimize processes for providers that improve clinical outcomes, reduce costs, and improve the patient and care team experience.

Recently, Innova has partnered with clients in the life sciences space to implement new technologies with the power to enhance clinical trials, including those for groundbreaking drugs designed to treat severe illnesses. Innova’s expertise in digital product engineering has also helped Digital Health organizations build product strategies and roadmaps, optimize their current investments, execute at scale with quality, and accelerate time-to-market for their solutions.

In the ever-evolving healthcare ecosystem, Innova is focused on delivering digital solutions for clients’ most difficult business challenges. With capabilities spanning across all stages of digital transformation—from early-stage opportunity assessments to implementation of data programs, cloud services, AI/ML models, automated processes, customer engagement programs, and cyber security—Innova works with organizations of all sizes to provide customized solutions that meet their unique business needs.

Srivastava stated, “As demand for digital solutions increases, organizations within the healthcare, insurance, & life sciences industries must continue to transform and optimize their delivery and business models to meet changing market conditions. With a 360-degree view of operations and expert insight, our clients can prepare for the challenges set to impact their industry for years to come—including new care delivery models, changing reimbursement models, disruptive technology, industry consolidation, and more.”

About Innova Solutions

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Atlanta (Duluth), Georgia, Innova Solutions along with its subsidiaries, employs over 50,000 professionals worldwide and reports an annual revenue approaching $3 Billion. Through global delivery centers across North America, Asia, and Europe, Innova Solutions delivers strategic technology and business transformation solutions to its clients, enabling them to operate as leaders within their fields.