Vitek IP Announces the Availability of the AI for Smart Buildings Patent Portfolio

This portfolio offers the acquirer an opportunity to own patents implemented in smart building and smart grid systems.”PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vitek IP, LLC announced that they are the exclusive representative to sell the AI for Smart Buildings patent portfolio owned by Green Power Labs Inc.
The AI for Smart Buildings patent portfolio contains 23 patent assets within 6 patent families covering predictive AI for smart buildings and smart grids. The patented technology includes using AI to optimize the energy consumption for a building and to manage the variable power supply of renewable energy sources. Green Power Labs has been offering predictive energy management software to institutional customers worldwide since 2004.
One key patent describes using artificial intelligence to predictively model forecasted weather and smart grid demand data to control HVAC systems. The patent claims provide intelligent optimization of building systems to minimize energy consumption and maximize cost savings. The patent claims are implemented by a majority of large providers of commercial building management systems, as well as companies using machine learning to manage energy use in office buildings, warehouses and datacenters.
A second key patent in the AI for Smart Buildings patent portfolio describes a technique for using current and forecast weather data to predict the power generated by volatile sources such as wind and solar. The predictions are used to apply controls smoothing power inflow into the grid. The patented technology is implemented by numerous companies offering software systems used to manage distributed energy resources.
Vitek IP has developed claim charts outlining the demonstrated use and value of the patented technology.
The AI for Smart Buildings patent portfolio offers a pivotal opportunity to acquire a smart IoT patent portfolio developed by a foundational company in predictive and AI energy analytics. The inventions are already implemented in smart building and smart grid systems, and further adoption will rapidly grow as regulatory requirements and related investments for efficient and renewable energy use are increasingly prioritized by governments and industry.
