Equal-i-zer® Hitch Wins RV Magazine’s Readers’ Choice Gold Award for the 11th Year in a Row
For 11 years, the Equal-i-zer® Hitch has been voted the #1 Sway Control Hitch in America
We have always been a user-focused company, working to provide Equal-i-zer users with the safest and easiest-to-use hitch on the market.”PROVO, UT, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Year after year, trailer owners across America have voted the Original Equal-i-zer® Sway Control Hitch as the travel trailer hitch Gold Award winner. Equal-i-zer has been honored 11 times in a row and is the only hitch to have received RV Magazine’s Readers’ Choice Gold award.
— Jed Anderson, Progress Mfg. CEO
“They say the customer is always right, which makes it even more of an honor to have the Equal-i-zer hitch recognized as the best hitch on the market by the people who tow with it day in and day out”, says Progress Mfg CEO, Jed Anderson, “We have always been a user-focused company, working to provide Equal-i-zer users with the safest and easiest-to-use hitch on the market.”
With over 75 years of innovation and engineering advancements, the Equal-i-zer hitch resists sway better than any other hitch on the market. Manufactured in the USA from 100% American-made steel, it is the only hitch with Integrated 4-Point Sway Control™. The result is superior sway control performance, excellent weight distribution, exceptional quality, and ease of use.
“The focus for our engineering team is to keep families and everyone safe on the road when towing trailers. The Equal-i-zer Sway Control Hitch has been leading the industry in sway control and safe towing for decades,” says Progress Mfg engineer, Jason Harper, “The fact that Equal-i-zer has earned this award for 11 years, and that every other hitch manufacturer is attempting to copy or imitate the Equal-i-zer hitch, is strong evidence of the hitch’s superiority.”
Thank you for your support and votes year after year, proving that the Equal-i-zer hitch is America’s Favorite Hitch™!
