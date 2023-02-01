BluWorkz Launches to Empower Underserved Workforce in Supply Chain and Logistics
There are 50 million people in the United States who earn low wages. BluWorkz is committed to empowering these individuals to build successful careers in supply chain/logistics by using VR technology.”SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Really-Virtual, a veteran-operated business that provides workforce development services, has rebranded to BluWorkz.
The company, which recently relocated from Yorba Linda, CA to Savannah, GA is focused on helping underserved communities gain employment in the supply chain and logistics industry using virtual reality and other digital training tools.
BluWorkz bridges the gap between potential and opportunity by modernizing how applicants and job-seekers showcase and acquire skills in a largely overlooked segment of the workforce. BluWorkz recognizes that despite the large investments in upskilling and reskilling programs, there has been a lack of attention on helping those primarily seeking entry-level or non-credentialed work.
“There are approximately 50 million people in the United States who earn low hourly wages. BluWorkz is committed to empowering these individuals to build successful careers in the growing supply chain and logistics industry and break out of dead-end minimum wage jobs,” said Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer, Peter Chronopoulos.
BluWorkz provides easy to use and accessible job training and placement solutions for people from all backgrounds.
BluWorkz provides companies and staffing agencies with a richer pool of diverse and qualified candidates through our BluWorkz network of schools, non-profits, and workforce development programs.
BluWorkz offers immersive assessment and training tools that provide a cost-effective and scalable solution for companies seeking to fill high demand positions. The company's flagship product, the REAL-Forklift, has undergone over 100 updates and improvements since its launch in 2018 and continues to outperform traditional onboarding and training methods.
"BluWorkz makes a positive impact on the community by providing everyone an opportunity to engage in higher wage job opportunities. Using the BluWorkz platform we empower the job-seeker to become a skill-seeker allowing them to prosper in the workforce,” said Co-Founder and CEO, Mike Morgan.
