Partnership of Fi-Med’s Well Living Initiative Services with ModuleMD

This partnership delivers a true extension of the practice, minimizing interruptions in daily workflow and enabling the practice and their patients achieve the advantages of this valuable CMS program.”SEDONA, AZ, USA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fi-Med today announced a new partnership with ModuleMD. Through this partnership provider practices will have seamless bi-directional integration between Well Living Initiative's (WLI) internal Chronic Care Management (CCM) platform and the ModuleMD EHR system and provide practices comprehensive care coordination and chronic care management (CCM) services.
“Fi-Med has always worked closely with practices to improve patient care and provider patient communications. We knew this partnership would enhance patient care for practices using the ModuleMD EHR,” stated Christine Krause, COO, Fi-Med Management, Inc.“ This partnership delivers a true extension of the practice, minimizing interruptions in their daily workflow and enabling the practice and their patients achieve the advantages of this valuable CMS program.”
“As part of our 2023 initiatives, we knew it would be important to provide opportunities for medical providers to expand their practices with much needed service extensions while maintaining efficiency in daily operations,” says Abhinay Penugonda, CEO at ModuleMD. “This partnership will allow Well Living Initiative to provide Chronic Care Management services as a true extension of the medical practice and streamline operations for better care coordination and improve patient care.”
About Fi-Med Management, Inc.
Since 1993, Fi-Med has worked closely with healthcare organizations to maximize revenue and reduce risk—from catching billing errors to providing high-level safeguards against compliance risk. We have grown exponentially, with a 98.2% customer renewal rate. Fi-Med has become a trusted expert in revenue recovery and financial healthcare management, compliance, risk assessment, and chronic care management. The success of Fi-Med is based on its commitment to working closely with our healthcare clients as a partner and not just as a vendor. We listen to our clients and how we can enhance our services and technology to support them best. Our success is based on the belief that we always give clients more than just the minimum to get by. We bring the human factor back to healthcare. Learn more about Fi-Med Management here.
About ModuleMD
ModuleMD is a leading physician-designed SaaS. For over two decades, practices across the nation have trusted us to improve clinical performance and increase their efficiency and ROI with specialty-specific workflow features. The all-in-one software incorporates Practice Management, Electronic Health Records, Revenue Cycle Management, and Patient Engagement. ModuleMD offers flexible technology that allows you to work the way you want. Experience additional value with a library of bi-directional partner integrations that enhance the product offering and improve overall practice workflow. Learn more about ModuleMD here.
