KMK Consulting Inc Appoints Chris Stevenson as Principal of Strategy in Europe

It’s a pleasure to be a part of the KMK organization, and I look forward to making my contribution to the future.”MORRISTOWN, NJ, USA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KMK Consulting Inc. is excited to announce the appointment of Chris Stevenson as Principal of Strategy in Europe. Chris has over 15 years of experience in the industry and will be a valuable addition to the team, providing strategic services and thinking to clients and expanding KMK's global presence. This appointment aligns with the goals of KMK to continue the enhancement of their offerings by providing leading strategic services and thinking to clients.
The appointment of Chris is one of three recent EU-based hires that will provide KMK clients with EU local expertise, as well as growing the overall capability of all KMK business arms to deliver for clients wherever they are. Samantha Fernando, Managing Director, also joined KMK earlier this month and has come onboard to establish and lead KMK’s UK market research team and drive business development with Pharma clients based in Europe and beyond. Stephen Deitch, Head of Global Market Access, will officially join the KMK team next month and will oversee development of the pricing and market access team. Given KMK’s existing RWE and HEOR business, Stephen will be able to infuse the strategic implications of this area into their clients globally across EU, US and Asia.
Over the last fifteen years Chris has been significantly involved in providing commercial strategy services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies facing challenges throughout the product life cycle. Chris has spent most of his career leading strategy firms, focused on delivering complex and game-changing solutions for clients globally. Prior to his career in commercial strategy consulting, Chris spent seven years with the Thomson Corporation, one of the world’s largest information companies, as a member of the Healthcare M&A team where he managed and lead distressed healthcare businesses in the US to improved performance. He also created the US business of Gardiner Caldwell (now Ashfield) in the US, leading the rapid growth of the business to over eight figures in less than two years. Chris has advised multiple Professional Service Firms on growth strategy, organizational change, and cultural development.
“Throughout my career I have interacted with numerous professional service companies and have learned to recognize the qualities required for growth and success. I've spent some time searching for an organization that combines these key elements, and am thrilled to have found it here.” says Chris. “KMK is poised for great success because of the combination of clarity of purpose, good organization, transparency aligned with a modern culture that leadership exemplifies, fiscal sense, a focus on growing value, and a rare combination of skill and capability at all levels of the organization. It’s a pleasure to be a part of the KMK organization, and I look forward to making my contribution to the future.”
Chris’ strategic service experience covers the commercial landscape from market assessment, through launch excellence, to loss of exclusivity. He has worked across all major therapy areas and has dealt with some of the most complex markets in healthcare. He is proud of his track record of addressing challenging questions, providing clear communication, collaboration, and ensuring that the strategic solutions can be put into operation. “Execution is strategy,” says Chris, quoting Michael Porter of Harvard Business School, “and we want to make sure that our work at KMK can be implemented to create meaningful change for our clients”.
About KMK Consulting Inc.
KMK is a global commercial strategy, insights & analytics consulting company that’s breaking down the barrier between data and insights to maximize Life Science leaders’ brand success and to improve patients’ lives. KMK specializes in three core areas: Strategy and Insights, Commercial Operations and Analytics, and HEOR/RWE, serving clients with a high-touch on-site and onshore presence leveraged by a global delivery platform. As a technology-enabled agency, KMK provides business intelligence software to increase field sales performance including their recent launch of Vortex, a cloud-based Commercial Data and Analytics platform. A recent independent study rates KMK as a leader in the Sales Operations space for both quality of deliverables and willingness to recommend.
