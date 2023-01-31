Berlin Barracks / Larceny
CASE#:23A3000500
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER RYAN RIEGLER
STATION: BERLIN BARRACKS
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 01/25/23 AT APPROXIMATELY 0900 HOURS
INCIDENT LOCATION: SHAWS OF WATERBURY, VT
VIOLATION: PETIT LARCENY
ACCUSED: DANIEL MCLEOD
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: WATERBURY, VT
ACCUSED: RACHAEL MCLEOD
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: WATERBURY, VT
VICTIM: NANCY POTTER
AGE: 83
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: WATERBURY, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Potter had her purse stolen from a shopping cart immediately following her loading groceries into her vehicle. Surveillance cameras captured images of the accused removing Potter's purse from the cart, loading it into a separate vehicle and entering the Shaw's. With the assistance of the public, Rachael and Daniel McLeod were positively identified. On 01/31/23, Daniel and Rachael McLeod were issued citations to appear in the Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 03/16/23 at 0830 to answer to the charge of larceny.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/16/23 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
