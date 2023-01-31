Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / Larceny

CASE#:23A3000500

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  TROOPER RYAN RIEGLER                       

STATION:   BERLIN BARRACKS                  

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

 

DATE/TIME: 01/25/23 AT APPROXIMATELY 0900 HOURS

INCIDENT LOCATION: SHAWS OF WATERBURY, VT

VIOLATION: PETIT LARCENY

 

ACCUSED: DANIEL MCLEOD                                           

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: WATERBURY, VT

 

ACCUSED: RACHAEL MCLEOD

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: WATERBURY, VT

 

VICTIM: NANCY POTTER

AGE: 83

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: WATERBURY, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Potter had her purse stolen from a shopping cart immediately following her loading groceries into her vehicle. Surveillance cameras captured images of the accused removing Potter's purse from the cart, loading it into a separate vehicle and entering the Shaw's. With the assistance of the public, Rachael and Daniel McLeod were positively identified. On 01/31/23, Daniel and Rachael McLeod were issued citations to appear in the Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 03/16/23 at 0830 to answer to the charge of larceny.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:   03/16/23 at 0830 hours         

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike N.

Berlin, VT

802.229.9191

 

