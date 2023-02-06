QuoteWerks’ Brian Laufer Lands Spot on CRN’s Channel Chiefs List for Sixth Straight Year
Brian’s extensive IT background and unwavering commitment to the partner community have proven invaluable in the company's evolution and its offerings for the past two decades.”ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire Technologies, Inc., developers of the award-winning sales quoting and proposal software QuoteWerks, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Vice President Brian Laufer to its Channel Chiefs list for 2023. This marks the sixth consecutive year Laufer has received the accolade, emphasizing the organization’s commitment to its partners and the greater IT community. The esteemed list distinguishes channel executives for their exemplary innovation, leadership, and achievements.
— John C. Lewe IV, President and Founder of Aspire Technologies
Laufer has over 20 years of experience in the indirect IT community and spent time previously working in the IT consulting and software development fields. In addition to his executive responsibilities, Brian collaborates with the various QuoteWerks teams to ensure each partner and client has the tools needed to achieve their goals and optimize the end-user experience. Laufer has worked with numerous channel partners and customers to facilitate seamless integrations between vendors, distributors, PSAs, CRMs, and other critical business tools.
“QuoteWerks’ vision is to be the standard bearer as the most reliable quoting and sales proposal software for any given organization,” said John Lewe, President of Aspire Technologies. “Brian’s extensive IT background and unwavering commitment to the partner community have proven invaluable in the company's evolution and its offerings for the past two decades. Consistent recognition year-over-year for outstanding success emphasizes his dedication and understanding of the needs of the channel.”
The honorees are chosen by a panel of CRN editors — who consider a candidate’s industry prestige, dedication, and noteworthy accomplishments. The 2023 Channel Chiefs are renowned leaders whose inventive strategies and programs have positively influenced the IT channel.
“Once again, this year’s list gives well-deserved recognition to the IT Channel Chiefs who are dedicated to driving the channel agenda and advocating for the development of strong channel partnerships,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Under their exceptional leadership, influence, and innovation, the IT channel vendor community continues to deliver solutions and services that meet the rapidly evolving needs of their solution provider partners and their customers.”
CRN’s 2023 Channel Chiefs list is featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online.
About QuoteWerks
QuoteWerks is a product of Aspire Technologies, Inc. Founded in 1993 by John C. Lewe IV, the self-funded company that focuses on development and integrations with quoting and procurement software. QuoteWerks is a scalable, highly connectable and customizable solution that increases sales productivity from single-user organizations to enterprise environments. The platform integrates with leading contact management software, as well as many MSP-centric leasing, purchasing and payments solutions, including Act!, Autotask PSA (Datto), ConnectBooster, ConnectWise Manage, GoldMine, Google Contacts, GreatAmerica, HubSpot CRM, Kaseya BMS, Maximizer CRM (Desktop and Live), Microsoft Dynamics CRM, Outlook, QuoteWerks, Salesforce, SugarCRM, and Zoho CRM. QuoteWerks is used by over 88,000 users worldwide in over 101 countries.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
