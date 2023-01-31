COVID-19 Daily Update 1-31-2023

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 31, 2023, there are currently 836 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 13 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,849 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 74-year old male from Wayne County, a 72-year old female from Wood County, an 88-year old male from Raleigh County, a 71-year old male from Cabell County, a 51-year old male from Marion County, a 74-year old female from Raleigh County, a 75-year old male from Raleigh County, a 69-year old male from Fayette County, a 60-year old female from Raleigh County, a 97-year old female from Kanawha County, a 61-year old male from Kanawha County, a 64-year old female from Kanawha County, and an 85-year old male from Marshall County.

“I am deeply saddened to report the loss of more West Virginians,” said Dr. Jeffrey H. Coben, Interim DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I appreciate the continued dedication of health care personnel who have gone above and beyond to care for individuals hospitalized with COVID-19.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (2), Berkeley (63), Boone (20), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (37), Calhoun (0), Clay (2), Doddridge (3), Fayette (19), Gilmer (0), Grant (4), Greenbrier (17), Hampshire (13), Hancock (5), Hardy (11), Harrison (40), Jackson (9), Jefferson (24), Kanawha (54), Lewis (5), Lincoln (6), Logan (12), McDowell (6), Marion (55), Marshall (12), Mason (14), Mercer (31), Mineral (15), Mingo (8), Monongalia (50), Monroe (30), Morgan (9), Nicholas (15), Ohio (24), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (1), Preston (7), Putnam (17), Raleigh (51), Randolph (18), Ritchie (3), Roane (5), Summers (16), Taylor (7), Tucker (15), Tyler (1), Upshur (13), Wayne (11), Webster (2), Wetzel (4), Wirt (1), Wood (24), Wyoming (16). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages 6 months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. At this time, one Omicron booster shot (bivalent) is recommended for most people ages 6 months and older who completed the primary series, and their most recent COVID-19 shot was at least 2 months ago.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov, vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965. Please visit the COVID-19 testing locations page to locate COVID-19 testing near you.